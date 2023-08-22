TS Franklin to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and Dominican Republic, flooding to Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Haiti and the Dominican Republic could see extreme flooding and mudslides from over a foot of rain.

Franklin’s rainbands could also bring areas of flooding to Puerto Rico.

Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

The tropics are very busy overall in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Harold recently formed and is forecast to move into southern Texas.

Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary impacts Southern California

Harold will also bring some much-needed rain to areas of Texas that have been experiencing extreme drought.

There are several tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic.

Read: ‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says

Thankfully, none of these systems are expected to impact Florida.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates: