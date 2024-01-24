AT&T's revenue in Q4 rises 2.2% to $32 billion

The logo of the telephone provider AT&T, placed on a store facade in New York. Michael Kappeler/dpa

US telecom giant AT&T reported Wednesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to the prior year's hefty loss, after benefitting from sharply lower charges as well as profitable 5G and fiber optic subscriber gains.

Total operating revenues grew 2.2% to $32 billion from last year's $31.34 billion.

But adjusted earnings per share missed market estimates. Further, the company issued fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings view that missed expectations.

For the full year 2024, AT&T expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.25.

The company projects wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range, broadband revenue growth of 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth in the 3% range. Capital investment is expected in the $21 billion to $22 billion and free cash flow is estimated at $17 billion to $18 billion.

In fiscal 2023, earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.97 and adjusted earnings per share was $2.41 on revenues of $122.4 billion.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $2.14 billion, compared to last year's loss of $23.57 billion.

John Stankey, AT&T CEO, said in a statement: "We accomplished exactly what we said we would in 2023, delivering sustainable growth and consistent business performance, resulting in full-year free cash flow of $16.8 billion, ahead of our raised guidance. As we advance our lead in converged connectivity, we will continue to scale our best-in-class 5G and fiber networks to meet customers' growing demand for seamless, ubiquitous broadband."

The company recorded 273,000 AT&T Fiber net adds in the fourth quarter, and 1.1 million net adds for full-year 2023.