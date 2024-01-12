TSA agents found a record-tying number of guns in carry-ons at Kentucky airports last year

Transportation Security Administration agents in Kentucky found 119 guns in carry-on luggage in 2023, matching the previous record set in 2021, the TSA announced Friday.

Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport reported 54 guns discovered, which was the most of any airport in the state and broke the airport’s annual record for the fifth year in a row, according to TSA. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport had 49 gun discoveries and Blue Grass Airport reported 16.

No guns were discovered at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport or the Barkley Regional Airport, according to TSA.

TSA screened approximately 8.15 million passengers in Kentucky last year, which is an 18% increase from last year. A gun was found for every 68,527 passengers screened, which is nearly double the national rate, according to TSA.

Nationally, TSA agents found 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints, which broke the previous annual record set last year, according to TSA. Approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded.

“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a news release. “Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”

What happens when a gun is found in luggage?

The local airport law enforcement agency is immediately contacted when a TSA detects a gun at a security checkpoint, TSA said. What happens to the firearm and the firearm’s owner is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

A law enforcement officer is in charge of removing the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and making initial contact with the traveler, according to TSA.

The traveler could face criminal citations or arrest, according to TSA. They could also face civil penalties up to nearly $15,000 per violation.

Whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition is considered when determining the penalty, according to TSA.

Eligibility for TSA PreCheck is also revoked for a maximum of five years for people who bring a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. TSA said people would be subject to enhanced screening during future trips.

Firearms can only be transported on a commercial aircraft if they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case in checked baggage, TSA said. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-ons.