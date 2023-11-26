TSA asks travelers to pack patience ahead of busiest travel day at Atlanta airport

With Thanksgiving behind us, there’s a dash to get to the airport and head home.

Channel 2’s Justin Carter was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on what has been the busiest day of the year for TSA so far.

It’s like organized chaos as some airport employees told Carter.

An estimated 3.6 million people have traveled through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this week. The bulk of those people are powering through the crowds on Sunday.

“(I) did not know it was going to be this busy,” passenger Parker Condon said.

Condon has her mom to thank for booking her flight on the busiest travel day of the year at the busiest airport in the world.

She’s headed back to college in New York.

“I’ve been standing in line for a while now, but I’ve been reading my book for my class,” Condon said.

Lines wrapped around and extended down to the Atrium at all the main security checkpoints.

TSA says 2.9 million people will be screened through security checkpoints nationwide Sunday.

“The busiest day of the year appears to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving because the window to come back home is a lot shorter than it is to leave,” TSA employee Johnny Jones said.

It’s why Lea Bernard gave herself two and a half hours to get through security.

She missed her flight by five minutes coming to Atlanta.

“It was really busy at TSA,” Bernard said.

“They’re really organized so we appreciate that. But, we’ve been in line for 30 minutes now (and) we still don’t see the checkpoint yet,” passenger Jessica Freel said.

Freel and her husband headed back home to Des Moines and they are not taking chances either. Their flight to Atlanta was delayed five hours last week and she’s hoping for the best today.

“It hasn’t been that terrible. If it were disorganized I would probably be losing my mind,” Freel said.

There’s only been a handful of delays and cancellations. TSA is asking for patience as they work to get people through efficiently.

