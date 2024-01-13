TSA detected fewer guns at Des Moines airport in 2023 compared to 2022, officials say

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a total of seven handguns at the Des Moines International Airport in 2023, a decrease compared to 2022, officials said Thursday.

In 2022, TSA officers detected 15 guns at security checkpoints in Iowa's largest airport, officials said.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” Iowa TSA Federal Security Director John Bright said.

TSA urges passengers to start with an empty bag when packing so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside, Bright said.

"Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid,” he said.

Firearms at TSA checkpoints represent an unnecessary risk and an expensive mistake for passengers, TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said.

Passengers who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint face a civil fine of up to about $15,000, Mayle said.

“I think people are starting to get the message that the consequences are severe and it’s an easy mistake to prevent,” Mayle said. “Taking a few extra minutes while packing can go a long way.”

Most of the people who brought guns to the airport claimed that they forgot to leave them behind, Mayle said.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, TSA officers immediately contact local law enforcement, Mayle said. Authorities will then remove the passenger and the firearm from the checkpoint area.

“Make sure you know what’s in your bag before traveling,” Mayle said. “We’re happy to see Des Moines passengers making the right choice and not bringing guns to the checkpoint.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: TSA: Fewer guns detected at Des Moines airport checkpoints in 2023