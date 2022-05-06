TSA issues warning about BBQ sauce before World Barbecue Cooking Contest

Looking to bring the taste of Memphis home with you after the Memphis in May World Barbecue Cooking Contest?

The TSA has a saucy reminder for you.

BBQ sauces are not allowed in carry-on bags.

If you’re flying out of Memphis after tasting some of the world’s best barbecue and want to bring home a memory, you’ll need to place the sauce in your checked luggage or make other plans to get it home safely.

It’d be a shame to have to pour that liquid gold out at the Memphis International Airport.

The TSA also recommends packing any barbecue seasoning in your checked bag.

