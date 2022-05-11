TSA: Loaded gun confiscated, man cited on weapons charge at Pittsburgh International Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport said they stopped a man with a loaded gun at the security checkpoint on Monday.

TSA officers said the 9mm handgun was spotted in the X-ray. They said the man also had two loaded magazines.

Allegheny County police were alerted. They confiscated the handgun and cited the Florida resident on a weapons charge.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times and knowing not to bring one to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

The TSA said as of May 10, six guns have been caught at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints.

