TSA: Local man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Pittsburgh International Airport

A man from Westmoreland County was caught with a loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport.

TSA officers stopped the man at a security checkpoint on May 27.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber, according to the TSA.

Allegheny County police were notified, confiscated the handgun and arrested the Ligonier man on a weapons charge.

TSA officials said the man did not have a valid carry permit.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing the importance of having a valid license to carry and knowing not to bring a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

