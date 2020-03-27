This TSA officer has coronavirus symptoms. He can't get tested

Brian Shoup is a 62-year-old Transportation Security Administration officer in Knoxville, Tennessee. For the past four weeks, he's exhibited many of the symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, breathing difficulties and headaches.

His wife is also a TSA officer. Yet neither of them has been able to get a test. Shoup's case illustrates the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic across the country: the risk to public-interfacing government employees to infection and the lack of access to testing.

More than three dozen TSA officers have tested positive for the coronavirus at airports across the country in the past month. Most are checkpoint or screening officers, while some are baggage screeners or canine handlers. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, they have isolated themselves and received medical treatment.

"When we have to pat somebody down, you can’t do it from six feet away," Shoup, a 17-year TSA veteran, told USA TODAY. "We’re pretty much out there and exposed."

Shoup has spent the past month fighting the symptoms of the coronavirus. Still, he was denied a test three times, first by his doctor and twice at the hospital, either because the test wasn't available or no one thought he qualified for one.

"I’d like to know if I have it or I don’t," he said.

TSA officer Brian Shoup has coronavirus symptoms and has been in the hospital twice in the past four weeks. Yet he hasn't been able to get a test to confirm it.

Shoup said he began feeling ill upon returning from a conference of TSA officers in Las Vegas the last week of February. Shoup is the president of TSA Local 555, part of the American Federation of Government Employees, and he was one of about 200 attendees at the gathering of union presidents and board members.

They spent their days in training sessions, shaking hands and greeting each other, followed by evenings at the casinos, which have since closed on the orders of Nevada's governor.

Shoup said he sat next to a TSA officer who later tested positive for the coronavirus, but he can't say for sure if that's how he got exposed.

"Nobody knows," he said.

He visited his doctor, who tested Shoup for the flu, but not the coronavirus. The flu test came back negative. Shoup's doctor prescribed him antibiotics, a steroid, cough syrup and a note advising he be allowed medical leave for the rest of the week.

Shoup, who spent three days in bed with a fever, said, "I had the symptoms hard core."

The following week, Shoup said he went back to work at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport. Later that week, the cough, fever and headache came back, and he wound up in the emergency room at Blount Memorial Hospital, which is close to the airport.

"It kicked back in pretty hard," he said. "I just wanted to get tested."

Shoup says the medical staff who treated him agreed that he had all the symptoms of coronavirus. Yet the hospital wouldn't administer a coronavirus test because he couldn't say with certainty he had come into direct contact with someone else who was positive.

On Wednesday, Shoup went back to the ER to see if he could get tested. The hospital directed him to a drive-up testing center at East Tennessee Medical Group, an outpatient facility in Alcoa, about 15 miles south of Knoxville.