TSA officers find another gun at Pittsburgh International Airport, passenger charged

The fifth gun in the last week was found at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a release from Allegheny County police, TSA officers saw a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun carefully concealed in a passenger’s duffel bag.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Fourth firearm in 5 days found at Pittsburgh International Airport

The officers told Allegheny County police that the firearm had been disassembled and separately wrapped inside various pieces of clothing within the duffel bag.

Police determined that the passenger, identified as 20-year-old Shane Woods from Lancaster, California, did not have a concealed firearm permit.

The FBI was notified and is involved in the investigation.

Woods has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license. He will be taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 8 high school football final scores Good Samaritan jumps to help driver after semi crashes, catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike This 19-acre Franklin Park estate is for sale for $5M - photos VIDEO: Coffee and conversations: What matters to voters in southwestern Pennsylvania? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts