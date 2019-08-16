TSA officers bar Florida teen with autism from flying; airport director apologizes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A few weeks ago Cullen Chason's summer vacation to Reno, Nevada, was unexpectedly upended.

The 18-year-old, who has severe autism and suffers from an anxiety disorder, was singled out by a TSA agent for a second pat-down at the security checkpoint at the Tallahassee airport.

His dad Hub Chason's efforts to help the TSA agent gingerly check his son were to no avail.

“He knows what to do — he was pulling his shoes off already ... I have this bright red shirt on Cullen that says, ‘I am autistic,’" Hub said about Cullen, who flies frequently and loves traveling and gazing from airplane windows.

Hub pointed to his son’s shirt, hinting to the young TSA agent to be sensitive with him as he went through security.

After Cullen stepped through the scanner, the agent said he had to pat Cullen down.

“He’s got on shorts, underwear, a T-shirt — and a smile. That’s it. There’s nothing in his pockets,” Chason said. “I’m thinking, I don’t know what could have flashed (on the scanner).”

Another agent nearby offered a private room for the pat-down, but Chason, 61 said it wouldn't be necessary. Cullen let the agent pat him down.

Afterward, he was anxious and agitated — which youth with autism can feel when they're overstimulated, feel invaded or don't understand the situation — so he hurried away to sit down, Chason said.

"He was doing what he’s been trained to do," he explained. "He was going to a quiet place and trying to gather himself."

'He can't fly, he can't fly'

Cullen Chason. More

The family thought all was clear and they could head to their gate, but the TSA agent then said he had to pat Cullen down — again. Chason asked the other TSA agent if they could use the room she offered before, but she said no.

Cullen became even more nervous when his older brother tried to explain to him that he’d need another pat-down. “No pat-down,” Cullen insisted, but his older brother persuaded him.

“He almost got through it (the second pat-down),” Chason said. “Cullen flipped.” He took a swing at his brother, then at the TSA agent.

The onsite Tallahassee Police Department officer intervened, saying in a loud voice, "He can’t fly, he can’t fly," Chason recalled, adding that speaking calmly to someone with severe autism is essential to avoid inciting more fear and agitation.

Chason argued but ultimately conceded to the officer, "Yes sir."

Cullen’s aunt picked him up from the airport. Chason, Cullen's other aunt and brother headed toward the gate.

“It was horrible,” Chason said. “We were all upset. You could just see it in his face, he knew he wasn’t going to be able to go.”

Chason said he doesn't want to get anybody fired. He doesn't want to sue. He wants airport staff to receive training on the needs of people with disabilities.

“I just want attention brought so this doesn’t happen again, because it was so unnecessary. It was so preventable," he said. "It was obvious to me that they didn’t know what they were doing."

Cullen's story got the attention of airport director David Pollard. He met with the teen and his father Wednesday, along with TSA agents and representatives from TPD, and listened to their concerns. The newly appointed airport director apologized to Cullen and his dad and he gave them a tour of the airport.