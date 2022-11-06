TSA officers confiscate handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport confiscated a gun on Saturday.

Allegheny County police say a handgun was found in a 49-year-old woman’s purse at a security checkpoint.

Officers said the woman had a concealed carry permit. The woman was permitted to fly after members of the FBI were notified.

The gun was kept by the police.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the woman at this time.

Anyone who brings a firearm to an airport checkpoint could be fined up to $10,000.

