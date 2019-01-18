TSA officers open up about what the government shutdown is doing to their families

Standing in the security line at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, passengers likely haven't felt the impact of the partial shutdown of the federal government.

Employees of the Transportation Security Administration are working without pay, but wait times have consistently been 5-10 minutes at most checkpoints. Passengers move through as normal. Agents say some people stop to thank them for showing up for work.

Like TSA officers elsewhere in the country, these officers missed their first paycheck on Jan. 11. They haven’t officially earned pay since Dec. 22.

Airports in Atlanta and Miami have been hard hit by employees calling out from work at almost double the normal rate, but Sky Harbor’s absentee rate has remained unchanged. Employees still get up, sometimes as early as 1:30 in the morning, and drive to Sky Harbor to report for their shifts.

Privately, the shutdown has made many of these workers worry about their own security as the longest shutdown in U.S. history threatens to leave them without a second paycheck.

They worry about how they will manage their family budgets and whether a continued shutdown might force some co-workers to leave for careers offering more stability.

'I believed in public service'

TSA lead officer Bryan Bentley speaks three languages: English, Spanish and Portuguese. He left the private sector for TSA in 2010 because he wanted to serve his country.

“I believed in public service and I wanted to give back,” Bentley said.

Bentley’s no stranger to how politics can affect his job. He’s weathered several shutdowns over the years but this one, he said, feels different. He's worried by the seemingly “unending nature of it.”

He voiced frustration with both parties, Congress and the president. He and other TSA agents we spoke with expressed dismay at the Office of Management and Budget’s suggestions for how to manage their finances — like recommending they negotiate with their lenders if they are in danger of missing a mortgage payment.

“My mortgage company is pretty unbending and I don’t know where I would come up with the money other than to get a loan,” Bentley said.

As the executive vice president of the local branch of the American Federation of Government Employees, the union representing TSA workers, Bentley said he has received a steady stream of texts and calls from worried co-workers. He’s found it hard to ease their fears.

“I’m really worried about my co-workers and my family. We don’t know when it is going to end. That not knowing is very stressful,” Bentley said.

Worried about daughter's health care

The stress also is hitting Tina Anderson, a mother of three who left teaching a couple of years ago to take a job with TSA. Anderson has a master’s degree in education but switched jobs so she could have good insurance for her daughter, who she calls “medically fragile.”

Anderson said her 11-year-old has undergone 16 surgeries, including five on her brain, and is dependent on a variety of medications. The family has income from her husband’s job, but with her daughter’s health issues, it takes two incomes to make ends meet. Her daughter can't go without her medications.

“If she doesn’t take them, it’s a big deal. You can’t just stop those for a child,” Anderson said.

At the beginning of the year, their health-insurance deductible reset. That has left the family scrambling to figure out how to pay doctor bills with no assurance that they’ll soon have that second income back.

Anderson said she tried to use the OMB’s tactics for negotiating leniency with her daughter’s neurologist.

“If you do not pay the co-pay, you do not see the doctor,” Anderson recalls the front desk clerk telling her.

Anderson plopped down her credit card.

On Monday, she was one of 300 employees who picked up food from the St. Mary’s Food Bank mobile pantry, which came to the TSA offices.

“If you’re working, you expect to be OK,” Anderson said.

Will TSA workers leave for other jobs?

Both Anderson and Bentley said they have seen co-workers retire or quit and move on to more secure jobs. They both worry about the toll a continued shutdown could have on staffing.