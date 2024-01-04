TSA official in Atlanta faces forgery charge in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE − A management official with the Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been arrested on a charge stemming from a Port St. Lucie Police investigation, according to officials Thursday.

Maxine McManaman, Assistant Federal Security Director with TSA, was detained Dec. 28 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Atlanta after arriving from an international flight.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson, on Thursday said McManaman, 54, was arrested on a single felony count of forgery related to an alleged improper transfer of home ownership.

A family member of McManaman identified as Delroy Chambers, 80, also was arrested in the case, Mesiti said. Chambers was arrested earlier on charges including two counts each of forgery and exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult $50,000 or more and a single count of neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, records show.

The case involves allegations that McManaman and Chambers forged a quit claim deed changing ownership of a home from a family member to them, Mesiti said.

McManaman has been employed with TSA since November 2002.

Hit-and-run death: Fort Pierce man, 43, dies after crash on Indian River Drive in St. Lucie County

Few details released: What happened in Southeast Soneto Court killing in St. Lucie County?

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TSA official in Atlanta arrested in Port St. Lucie police case