TSA: Petersburg woman had loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at RIC Airport over the weekend

TSA officers confiscated this .9mm handgun and ammunition at a Richmond International Airport checkpoint Sunday, May 29, 2022. Authorities said the gun belonged to a traveler from Petersburg, and was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

RICHMOND — The sixth weapon confiscated by authorities at Richmond International Airport this year belonged to a traveler from Petersburg, officials said Tuesday.

The .9mm handgun was found in the woman's carry-on bag May 29, according to a statement from the Transportation Safety Administration. The gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA said.

"TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit," the statement read.

The woman, whose name and flight information were not released, was issued a federal civil violation for carrying weapons through a security checkpoint. According to TSA guidelines, a fine of up to $13,000 can be imposed, but if it is a first-time offense, the suspect can expect to pay a $3,900 fine.

TSA did not say if the woman was prohibited from boarding her flight.

Firearms are permitted in airplanes only if they are unloaded and locked away in checked baggage, according to federal regulations. Passengers must declare them when checking in at the ticket desk.

So far this year, TSA has confiscated six weapons at Richmond International. Last year, 20 guns were seized, and the year before, 22 were taken.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia woman cited for having loaded handgun at airport checkpoint