TSA PreCheck enrollment events coming to Gainesville Regional Airport

Do you hate waiting in lines when you go through security at the airport? Consider attending an upcoming pop-up enrollment for TSA PreCheck.

Gainesville Regional Airport announced that IDEMIA, a TSA enrollment service provider, is returning to Gainesville with its mobile enrollment station. The purple and green RV will be stationed at the airport, 3880 NE 39th Ave., in the parking lot between the second cellphone lot and the airport’s fire station.

There will be two opportunities beginning Monday to apply for TSA PreCheck.

Here is what we know.

What is TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck expedites the screening process at more than 200 airports across the United States and Nassau, The Bahamas. For all TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

According to the TSA, about 99% of PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes going through security.

How do I enroll?

The enrollment process involves filling out a form, which can be completed online before the event. All applicants must bring a U.S. passport, certified birth certificate and a government-issued photo ID. Fingerprints will be taken on-site.

Once you complete the information on the website, you must select your desired appointment time.

The application fee is $78 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

When is the event?

The first opportunity to enroll begins Monday and runs weekdays only through Dec. 22. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. An additional round of enrollment appointments will be available Jan. 9-12.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville Regional Airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment events