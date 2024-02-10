TSA prevents VB man from boarding flight with a gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Virginia Beach man from boarding a flight with his 9 mm handgun at Norfolk International Airport.

TSA officers caught the man when he entered the security checkpoint Thursday, Feb 8. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag which required officers to inspect the luggage.

The loaded gun was removed by police and the man was cited with a weapons charge. In addition to the weapons charge, the man faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

Penalties for carrying weapons to security checkpoints can reach $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“The frequency with the number of travelers that we see bringing their guns to our security checkpoints continues to be alarming,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Last year we intercepted 29 guns at the airport, which was a record. That is not the type of record we aim to set. We would much rather see travelers pack their guns properly for a flight.”

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

