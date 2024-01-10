TSA ranks 10 best catches of 2023, from Naruto throwing knives to a diaper full of weed

Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY
·4 min read

2023 was a lucky year for the Transportation Security Administration when it came to screening items, and an unlucky year for people caught trying to smuggle contraband through U.S. airports.

The TSA released its Top 10 Best Catches of 2023, and this year's items include everything from Naruto throwing knives to a seasoning powder container filled with meth. Not making the top 10 this year? A baby diaper loaded with bullets, found in December at LaGuardia Airport. (But another loaded diaper did make the list.)

Many days in 2023 recorded over 2 million passengers traveling through U.S. airports, according to checkpoint travel numbers, and the agency screened a record number of passengers for travel days before a number of holidays in 2023, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here's what banned items made the TSA's Top 10 list of 2023, and which in U.S. airports the items were caught.

TSA's Top 10 Best Catches of 2023

10. Naruto throwing knives found in a carry-on at Boston Logan International Airport.

9. Replica rockets found in checked luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

8. A knife found inside a loaf of keto bread was a creative attempt to pass through security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

7. The bag of meth found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

6. A 35 millimeter projectile (this one wasn't a small find) discovered at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which was collected by the bomb squad.

5. A knife found inside a prosthetic at Anchorage Airport.

4. A firearm fully loaded with 163 rounds of ammo was discovered at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. This is the only gun on the list.

3. An IED CO2 cartridge was found at Sacramento International Airport when a passenger tried to bring it through.

2. Marijuana was found inside a diaper (but perhaps no baby) at LaGuardia Airport.

1. An inert IED hidden in an energy drink found at the Tulsa International Airport made it to the top of the 10 Best Catches of 2023 list.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TSA ranks best catches of 2023: Naruto knives, projectile, weed

Recommended Stories