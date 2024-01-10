TSA ranks 10 best catches of 2023, from Naruto throwing knives to a diaper full of weed

2023 was a lucky year for the Transportation Security Administration when it came to screening items, and an unlucky year for people caught trying to smuggle contraband through U.S. airports.

The TSA released its Top 10 Best Catches of 2023, and this year's items include everything from Naruto throwing knives to a seasoning powder container filled with meth. Not making the top 10 this year? A baby diaper loaded with bullets, found in December at LaGuardia Airport. (But another loaded diaper did make the list.)

Many days in 2023 recorded over 2 million passengers traveling through U.S. airports, according to checkpoint travel numbers, and the agency screened a record number of passengers for travel days before a number of holidays in 2023, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here's what banned items made the TSA's Top 10 list of 2023, and which in U.S. airports the items were caught.

TSA's Top 10 Best Catches of 2023

10. Naruto throwing knives found in a carry-on at Boston Logan International Airport.

Starting with #10 we have Naruto throwing knives discovered in a carry-on bag @BostonLogan airport. Did this one throw you off? pic.twitter.com/OmtQrVVhTJ — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

9. Replica rockets found in checked luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

#9, we have replica rockets discovered in checked luggage @mspairport. Would you have let this rocket to the top of the list? pic.twitter.com/BIgn5LRz48 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

8. A knife found inside a loaf of keto bread was a creative attempt to pass through security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Any way you slice it, #8 was a bad idea. This knife was found hidden inside a loaf of keto bread @flySEA airport. pic.twitter.com/K0mIS2UhXI — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

7. The bag of meth found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

You could say #7 was a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan. This bag of meth was found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder @flyneworleans airport. pic.twitter.com/IV2A3jUAE5 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

6. A 35 millimeter projectile (this one wasn't a small find) discovered at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which was collected by the bomb squad.

Our #6 was discovered in a passenger’s bag at @CLTAirport. Bomb squad collected this 35MM projectile. pic.twitter.com/K7XMj5bz0Y — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

5. A knife found inside a prosthetic at Anchorage Airport.

A knife hidden inside a prosthetic @ANCairport made our #5. Not the sharpest idea… pic.twitter.com/6r0a4U0mdm — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

4. A firearm fully loaded with 163 rounds of ammo was discovered at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. This is the only gun on the list.

This firearm is #4 and was discovered at @flyneworleans airport. It was fully loaded with 163 rounds of ammo. If you’re flying with a firearm, please scope out how to properly pack and declare it first: https://t.co/W6ZXxQTzGa pic.twitter.com/krGcCWg64e — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

3. An IED CO2 cartridge was found at Sacramento International Airport when a passenger tried to bring it through.

#3 is an explosive find… no really. Shout out to our officers @FlySMF airport. They detected this IED CO2 cartridge a passenger tried to bring. pic.twitter.com/QkPe5MMmY0 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

2. Marijuana was found inside a diaper (but perhaps no baby) at LaGuardia Airport.

We’re almost to the bottom of the list. Coming in at #2, we have weed inside of a diaper discovered at @LGAairport. pic.twitter.com/TwMR35YxjZ — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

1. An inert IED hidden in an energy drink found at the Tulsa International Airport made it to the top of the 10 Best Catches of 2023 list.

#1 was not an energizing way to start the day at the airport, that’s for sure. This inert IED hidden in an energy drink can was discovered @tulsaairports. pic.twitter.com/JKEPiZNOmb — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TSA ranks best catches of 2023: Naruto knives, projectile, weed