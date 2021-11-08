TSA says loaded handgun in carry-on bag confiscated at Erie International Airport

An Erie County resident is facing the possibility of large federal fines after the Transportation Security Administration said he had a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Erie International Airport on Monday.

He is also facing the prospect of losing any concealed-carry license he might have to carry a gun, Erie County Sheriff John Loomis said.

The TSA said officers with the administration found the Ruger, loaded with five bullets, as the man's bag was going through the X-ray security machine at the airport. Carrying a gun onto a plane is illegal.

TSA alerted the airport police, who arrived at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun, the TSA said in a statement. The TSA did not name the passenger.

The fines in such cases can range from $3,000 to $13,910, the TSA said.

"Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances," according to the statement. "This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane."

Firearms can be contained in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter, the TSA said. Firearms must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked, hard-sided case.

The TSA said its officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints in 2020, when the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.

"The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019," the TSA said.

Screening increase: TSA screens more than 2 million on Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit

The TSA was last known to confiscate a gun at Erie International Airport in September 2020, when a Girard man was found with an unloaded gun in a carry-on bag.

Story continues

Concealed-carry licenses

The number of guns found in carry-on bags has became a concern of the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Steve Kaufman. He announced on Oct. 6 that his office will ask county sheriffs in the Pittsburgh-based Western District, which includes Erie, to rescind a person's concealed-carry license due to negligence if that person tries to carry a gun onto a plane and has a concealed-carry license.

Kaufman on Oct. 6 said the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office had already agreed to such a policy, and that his office would contact other sheriffs in the Western District about adopting the same policy. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said at the time said that the office was unable to comment on whether it had contacted the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Loomis, the Erie County sheriff, said on Monday that the U.S. Attorney's Office had not yet contacted him, but he said he still has the discretion to revoke the concealed-carry license in the case of the gun found on Monday.

"I will make my decision after I evaluate the report," Loomis said.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Loaded handgun in carry-on bag confiscated at Erie International Airport