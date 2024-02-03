TSA staff prevent passenger from bringing loaded gun on flight at Fargo airport

Feb. 2—FARGO — Security at Fargo's Hector International Airport prevented a passenger from bringing a loaded handgun into the cabin of an aircraft this week.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the loaded gun during a routine X-ray screening of a carry-on bag on Thursday, Feb. 1, TSA said in a news release.

TSA officials immediately alerted the Fargo Police Department, and an officer responded to the checkpoint.

"Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint presents an unnecessary risk to both passengers and airport employees," said North Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan.

"We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside," he said in the release.

In addition to action taken by law enforcement, TSA fines passengers who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint with a civil penalty up to $15,000, revokes TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years, and may conduct enhanced screening to ensure there are no other threats present.

This is the second firearm detected at a Fargo airport checkpoint this year. Last year, a total of three firearms were found at checkpoints, TSA said.

Nationally,

a total of 6,737 firearms were stopped

at airport checkpoints in 2023.

Passengers may travel with firearms if they are unloaded and placed in checked baggage, packed separately from ammunition in a locked, hard-sided case and declared at the airline check-in counter, TSA said.

Since firearm laws vary by state and locality, travelers should familiarize themselves with those laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.