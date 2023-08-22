TSA stops Indiana Co. man from bringing gun onto plane at Pittsburgh International Airport

A man was stopped from bringing a gun onto a flight taking off from Pittsburgh International Airport Monday, TSA said.

A TSA official said a man from Indiana County had a .380 caliber gun in his backpack. The gun itself was not loaded, but there was a loaded magazine.

Once a TSA officer saw the weapon in a checkpoint X-ray machine, police responded and confiscated the weapon and gave him a citation. He also faces a civil penalty that could be as high as $15,000, according to TSA.

“There is no excuse for bringing a firearm onto a flight,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Keys-Turner said TSA is regularly detecting guns at checkpoints and encourages passengers to learn the proper ways to pack a gun for a flight.

“Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this,” she said.

Information on how to correctly travel with a gun is available on TSA’s website.

According to TSA data, 26 firearms have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2023. This is the same number of firearms stopped in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Black Hawk helicopters flying around Downtown Pittsburgh this morning. Here’s why. Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit VIDEO: Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts