Is Tsaker Chemical Group Limited’s (HKG:1986) CEO Being Overpaid?

Yi Ge became the CEO of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (HKG:1986) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Yi Ge’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tsaker Chemical Group Limited is worth HK$4.7b, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥1.5m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥1.2m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.5b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥2.1m.

That means Yi Ge receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tsaker Chemical Group, below.

Is Tsaker Chemical Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Tsaker Chemical Group Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.0% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 22% over last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

Has Tsaker Chemical Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 104% over three years, Tsaker Chemical Group Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Yi Ge is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So all things considered I’d venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Tsaker Chemical Group (free visualization of insider trades).

