TSA's annual report reveals how many firearms intercepted at RSW in 2023 (most were loaded)

There is no such a thing as "good news" when it comes to firearms and airports, but at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) you could say there was some "positive news" tied to safety and security at the Fort Myers airports in 2023.

Earlier this month the Transportation Security Association (TSA) released its annual report, including data on guns it intercepted around the U.S. and Florida airports.

RSW, which served more than 10,000,000 passengers last year, had 41 firearms intercepted by the TSA in 2023, according to the report. In 2022 the TSA said it intercepted 49 firearms at RSW.

The job of TSA is to intercept firearms when detected at security checkpoints. The TSA partners immediately with law enforcement and the police confiscate, said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz, who covers Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RSW ranked No. 6 overall in Florida for most guns intercepted in 2023. The TSA officers based in Fort Myers have already intercepted five firearms in 2024, including one on New Year' Day, Koshetz said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms in 2023

This is one of 41 loaded firearms the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) intercepted at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in 2023. The good news? Eight few guns were intercepted by the TSA compared to 2022.

Here's a closer look at the 2023 data:

Nationwide at federally operated airports, the TSA prevented 6,737 firearms (93% loaded) from getting onboard aircrafts in 2023.

This exceeded the record of 6,542 firearms in 2022.

TSA intercepted 7.8 firearms per million passengers, which represents a drop from 8.6 per million passengers in 2022.

Most firearms intercepted are loaded and many had ammunition chambered.

“An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing exactly where their firearm is before entering the federal security checkpoint and that must not be on their person or in their carry-on.”

What happens when you are caught with a firearm at a TSA checkpoint?

Many of these passengers were arrested or issued notices to appear in court, Koshetz said. Regardless of whether the individual is arrested or cited by TSA's law enforcement partners, passengers face a civil penalty imposed by the TSA that can reach nearly $15,000. If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.

“If you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, but be sure you know exactly what the firearm laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your vacation or business trip,” Koshetz said. “Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.”

Firearms intercepted at Florida airports in 2023

A view of Orlando International Airport.

The total number across Florida dropped slightly – by 3% – but reached 825 firearms intercepted at checkpoints.

1-Orlando International Airport (MCO) - 164 firearms intercepted

2-Tampa International (TPA) - 144

3-Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) - 135

4-Miami International Airport (MIA) - 77

5-Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) - 73

6-Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) - 41

7-Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - 35

8-Pensacola International Airport (PNS) - 27

9-Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) - 20

10-Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) - 18

11-St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) - 17

12-Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) - 16

13-Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) - 14

14-Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) - 13

15-Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) - 13

16-Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) - 12

17-Melbourne International Airport (MLB)- 4

18-Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) - 1

19-Key West International Airport (EYW) - 1

Koshetz said TSA officers at security checkpoints across the state of Florida already have intercepted 50 firearms so far this year.

Five tips for getting through the TSA checkpoint quickly, efficiently

This is an example of one of 41 guns the Transportation Security Administration intercepted at Southwest Florida International in 2023.

Tip 1: No firearms in carry-ons. Firearms must be in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the firearm laws are on both sides of your trip.

Tip 2: Leave all prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, search your own bag before leaving home. Unsure if it’s allowed: use the “What Can I Bring?” link on TSA.gov.

Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. If you are traveling with a carry-on bag follow the liquids, gels and aerosols 3-1-1 rule of 3.4 ounces or less for each item and the items should be placed in a one-quart-sized bag, one bag per passenger. To simplify your screening and even before entering the checkpoint it is best to put your phones and any other content of your pockets into your carry-on rather than into a bin in the checkpoint.

Tip 4: Help is available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions to @AskTSA in English or Spanish or via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 5: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck. Travel with ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: TSA 2023 report for firearms intercepted shows Florida airport numbers