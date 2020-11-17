Lucara to Hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 23, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall meeting for investors, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00am PST / 5:00pm GMT / 6:00 pm CET. View PDF version.

The Company published its third quarter 2020 results on November 10 (link to press release), and announced another historic recovery of an unbroken 998 carat high white diamond, one the world's largest diamonds ever recovered and the second +500 carat diamond to be recovered from Karowe this year (link to press release). Earlier this month, Lucara announced its second collaboration agreement with Louis Vuitton and HB Antwerp, for the purposes of planning, cutting and polishing, the exceptional 549 carat white gem diamond, "Sethunya", into high value polished diamonds made exclusively available to Louis Vuitton (link to press release).

Register for the live Lucara Town Hall event here: Link. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com.

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 17, 2020.

