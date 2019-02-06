Has Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKG:247) Got Enough Cash?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors; however, mid-cap stocks, such as Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKG:247) with a market-capitalization of HK$48b, rarely draw their attention. However, history shows that overlooked mid-cap companies have performed better on a risk-adjusted manner than the smaller and larger segment of the market. Today we will look at 247’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into 247 here.

How does 247’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

247’s debt levels have fallen from HK$8.4b to HK$5.1b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$7.9b for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 247’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 247 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at HK$12b, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 4.34x. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Does 247 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 3.6% of equity, 247 may be thought of as having low leverage. 247 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

Although 247’s debt level is relatively low, its cash flow levels still could not copiously cover its borrowings. This may indicate room for improvement in terms of its operating efficiency. However, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 247 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Tsim Sha Tsui Properties to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

