Do You Like Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (HKG:2119) At This P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited's (HKG:2119), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Tsit Wing International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 8.75, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$8.75 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tsit Wing International Holdings:

P/E of 8.75 = HK$1.030 ÷ HK$0.118 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Tsit Wing International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.9) for companies in the food industry is higher than Tsit Wing International Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:2119 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 21st 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tsit Wing International Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Tsit Wing International Holdings grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.7%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Tsit Wing International Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Tsit Wing International Holdings has net cash of HK$289m. This is fairly high at 38% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Tsit Wing International Holdings's P/E Ratio