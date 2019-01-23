Is Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (HKG:2119) A Financially Sound Company?

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (HKG:2119) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$1.0b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Consumer Retailing industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 2119 here.

Does 2119 produce enough cash relative to debt?

2119 has sustained its debt level by about HK$179m over the last 12 months including long-term debt. At this current level of debt, 2119 currently has HK$327m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, 2119 has generated cash from operations of HK$45m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 25%, signalling that 2119’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 2119’s case, it is able to generate 0.25x cash from its debt capital.

Does 2119’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at 2119’s HK$276m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$687m, leading to a 2.49x current account ratio. Usually, for Consumer Retailing companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can 2119 service its debt comfortably?

2119’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 35%. 2119 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if 2119’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 2119, the ratio of 14.53x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 2119’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

2119 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 2119’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Tsit Wing International Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

