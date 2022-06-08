TSMC Expects 30% Sales Rise Despite Global Economic Ructions

Debby Wu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects revenue to grow about 30% in 2022, signaling resilient demand for electronics despite global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales this year should accelerate from 2021’s 24.9%, which was in dollar terms, Chairman Mark Liu said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. The company said in April annual revenue in dollar terms should exceed its previous outlook for growth in percentage terms in the mid- to high-20s.

TSMC’s projection comes as concerns persist that inflation, the war in Ukraine and Chinese lockdowns will hit demand for gadgets. On Wednesday, executives reaffirmed the company’s projection for $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion of revenue this quarter, supporting gross margins of as much as 58%.

TSMC, the most advanced maker of chips for tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp., rose more than 1% in Taipei, after having shed more than a tenth of its value this year. While the Taiwanese company has been one of the biggest beneficiaries in past years of soaring demand for chips in a growing range of connected devices, investors fear policy tightening around the world will begin to erode consumption in 2022.

Apple is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, Bloomberg News has reported -- a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry. At the same time, wait times for semiconductor delivery hit a record high in May though some companies are starting to see relief. Chipmakers are also raising prices due to rising costs.

Read more: Apple to Keep IPhone Production Flat as Market Grows Tougher

(Updates with executives’ comments from the third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky Visits Key Eastern Front-Line Position, Russia Hits Kyiv

    Volodymyr Zelensky visited the heavily bombarded front line in eastern Ukraine; Russian strikes shook Kyiv for the first time in weeks; Vladimir Putin threatened to target new sites in Ukraine if the West supplies long-range missiles. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Office/Associated Press

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no firm plans for now to build Europe factories

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has no concrete plans currently for building factories in Europe, chairman Mark Liu said on Wednesday, adding that customers in that region were fewer than in other parts of the world. The company, the world's largest contract manufacturer for semiconductors, is assessing expansion plans in various regions, with the primary factor being customer need, he told TSMC's annual shareholder meeting. The European Union has been courting Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, to build plants in the bloc, and senior officials from both sides discussed chip cooperation last week.

  • Texas power use to hit record as temperatures soar

    Power demand in Texas is set to break its all-time record this week, testing the resilience of the grid after generation issues this year and a days-long blackout during a deep freeze in 2021. Texas is the most closely watched state among power analysts given its unique set-up and heavy demand. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, expects power demand to surge to an all-time record on Tuesday - surpassing levels reached in August of 2019.

  • China Approves More Games in a Step Toward Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its second batch of games this year following a months-long freeze, in a step toward normalization in the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe appr

  • Putin warns of new attacks if US sends long-range rockets to Ukraine

    ABC News’ Britt Clennett is in Kyiv where Russian rockets have hit the capital city of Ukraine.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook on remote work: 'the mother of all experiments'

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday said his company's approach to a hybrid work situation is something that was still developing. "We're running a pilot and trying to find a place that makes the best of both of these worlds," Cook said during an interview at the Time 100 symposium. Cook, who has led the Cupertino-based computer and mobile technology titan for a decade, was named to the Time 100 earlier this year.

  • BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla 'very soon'

    China's BYD is preparing to supply Tesla Inc with batteries "very soon", a senior company executive told a state media anchor in a video released early on Wednesday. "We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon," said Lian Yubo, BYD's executive vice president in an interview with Kui Yingchun, an anchor with China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN. BYD and Tesla did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

    The court ruled against Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's largest business lobbying group, which wanted to block release of the records.

  • Taliban going in 'wrong direction': German foreign minister

    STORY: "Our influence on what happens inside Afghanistan is very limited. It depends on the Taliban making rational choices in their own economic interest, and that is not what they are doing right now," Baerbock said during a joint news conference with her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.Baerbock, on a visit to Islamabad, also warned of a humanitarian disaster brewing in Afghanistan, adding that it was not the Afghan people's fault that their government was overthrown by the Taliban.Baerbock added that Germany and Pakistan have restructured their system for bringing Afghan refugees to Germany via Pakistan to make it faster and that over 14,000 Afghans who are particularly at risk have been able to travel to Germany over the past months.

  • Join The Spring 2022 CorpGov Forum June 15 with Glass Lewis, Jefferies, Morrow, V&E, ICR

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host The Spring 2022 CorpGov Forum on Wednesday, June 15 at 2:30 pm ET featuring leading market participants and advisors who have consulted on board intelligence and the most prominent activism campaigns in recent years. During the 90 minute event, panelists will discuss the implications of depressed share […]

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • What Legal Experts Think of Amber Heard's Chances on Appeal

    A jury may have come back with a victory for Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the legal drama is far from over. Depp had sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018, in which Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard never named Depp as her abuser.

  • Here’s why the stock market gets ‘squirrelly’ when bond yields rise above 3%

    Investors get jittery when the 10-year Treasury yield tops 3%. A look at corporate debt levels explains why, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

  • China Tech Shares Rally as Game Approvals Give Nod to Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech stocks jumped as the government’s latest batch of new game approvals bolstered bets that the industry’s business outlook is on the mend. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsHong Kong’s Hang Seng

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • Putin Begins to Target Western Weapons Deliveries

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin sent perhaps the strongest message yet that if the West continues to bolster Ukraine’s weapons supply, the West will be targeted. Precision hits near Kyiv on Sunday obliterated a parking area full of tanks sent in from Eastern Europe and a train repair garage, where it is thought rail cars were being fitted to bring in military hardware, near Kyiv on Sunday. It is the first time the capital city has been targeted in more than a month in t

  • Wireless Firms Receive Notice to Pay About $180 Million to Congo

    (Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered mobile-phone companies operating in the African nation to pay a levy estimated at about $180 million a year, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC I

  • Serj Tankian Yearns for ‘Unity and Harmony’ on New Armenian-Language Song ‘Amber’

    Title for new track — featuring celebrated Armenian singer Sevak Amroyan — is pronounced "ahm-be'r" and translates to "clouds"

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $148.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day.