TSMC hits construction milestone at Phoenix facility. Here is what's next

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reached a construction milestone on its second phase at its Phoenix facility, as the first phase is on track to begin high-volume production next year.

The last structural steel beam was placed at the facility’s second semiconductor fabrication facility, called a fab, marking a milestone called “topping out” on Feb. 22. TSMC also placed the last of the structural steel at the fab’s auxiliary buildings this month, which supply utility infrastructure to the clean room, a TSMC spokesperson said in an announcement.

The two fabs and auxiliary facilities that are under construction represent a $40 billion investment from TSMC, the largest foreign direct investment in the state’s history. Combined, they will create about 4,500 jobs.

The site is located at Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix.

“Our two fabs at TSMC Arizona will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor technology in the U.S., creating 4,500 direct high-tech, high-wage jobs and enabling leadership in the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence era for decades,” Brian Harrison, president of TSMC Arizona, said in a statement.

“Today’s topping milestone of our second fab was a momentous occasion for us and our outstanding construction partners. TSMC Arizona would not be possible without the hard work and craftmanship of the nearly 12,000 trade workers on this site each day.”

Production at second phase in 2027 or 2028

In January, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said on the company’s quarterly earnings call that production at the second phase will begin in 2027 or 2028. At the time, Liu said TSMC was still determining what technology would be used in the second fab.

Liu did not mention any possibilities, but a 2-nanometer chip, which is a more advanced technology process than what is currently being manufactured at a large scale, has already been identified by TSMC as a future target of production.

Semiconductor industry growing in Arizona

TSMC’s presence in north Phoenix has brought an influx of semiconductor-related companies to the state, with large concentrations in north Phoenix and Pinal County.

One of the biggest industry suppliers to announce Arizona expansion so far, Amkor, recently identified a location in Peoria where it plans to build a $2 billion plant. That plant is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

