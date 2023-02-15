Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

4
Charlotte Yang and Cindy Wang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut its holding of TSMC’s American depositary receipts by 86% last quarter, according to the latest filing. Assuming it sold them at the average price over the period, the stake sale would have fetched $3.7 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest chip foundry slid as much as 4% in Taipei following the news, amid broad market losses. TSMC had jumped in November amid news that Buffett had acquired a stake worth about $5 billion, and it’s still up more than 40% from an October low.

“It’s surprising that Berkshire cut its holding so much in just a quarter, which differs from its past practice of long-term investment and continuing to add shares,” said Tony Huang, vice president at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

The chip industry has had to contend with Covid-induced supply disruptions in China and a slump in demand for electronics amid surging inflation. TSMC cut its spending target by about 10% in 2022 to about $36 billion after the Biden administration slapped new restrictions on China’s access to critical technologies.

The economics of the industry are shifting too. Amid US-China political tensions, governments in Washington, Tokyo and Brussels are all pushing TSMC to help build local production capabilities. This threatens to drive up its costs.

Late last year appeared to be a good time to buy TSMC shares as a value investor. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio hit 10.3 times in October, the lowest since 2015, before bouncing back to nearly 14 times in November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s shares had rallied amid a rise global chip stocks as investors tried to gauge a bottom. It extended gains last month even after it announced plans to further lower spending and signaled its first quarterly revenue drop in four years.

While the stock will likely suffer near term on news of Buffett’s selldown, TSMC’s longer term outlook is still positive, according to Taishin Securities’ Huang.

“Many global investors continue adding its shares with its fundamentals improving, including better utilization rates and its leadership role in advanced technology,” he said.

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • TSMC approves capital injection of $3.5 billion for Arizona factory

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday its board had approved a plan of capital injection of up to $3.5 billion to TSMC Arizona. TSMC in December tripled its planned investment at the Arizona chip plant, which began construction late last year, to $40 billion. The company said the capital injection is part of the planned $40 billion spent.

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Set to Disclose Stock Holdings After the Close

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is expected to release its 13F filing for the fourth quarter later Tuesday. Institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file the form disclosing their equity holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter. The filing only reflects what firms held as of the end of the previous quarter—not necessarily what portfolios look like today. But many investors view it as a way to get a sen

  • Berkshire Hathaway Slashed Its Stake in Taiwan Semi. Here’s What Else Warren Buffett Sold.

    Berkshire cuts its stake in the chip maker by nearly 90%. Taiwan Semi stock is down 3% in after-hours trading

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Asia Stocks, US Futures Fall After Hot CPI Print: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures fell Wednesday as investors weighed hot American inflation data and mixed commentary from central bankers on the outlook for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Loads Up On Apple, Flips Taiwan Semiconductor

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added Apple shares, trimmed bank holdings and slashed its stake in this chip giant.

  • Coca-Cola has a 'right' to compete in the alcohol industry, CFO says

    Coca-Cola shares more on its plans to attack the booze industry.

  • 3 Signs You Need to Take a Break From Shopping on Amazon

    There are months when I don't go a single day without placing an order on Amazon. Amazon is my go-to source for a wide range of items, from clothing (for myself and my kids) to last-minute school supplies to certain snack items and self-care products. If you owe money on your credit cards -- or if you're barely keeping up with another loan, like an auto or personal loan -- then it pays to put the kibosh on your Amazon purchases until your financial situation stabilizes a bit.

  • Akamai Stock Is Rising. Earnings Topped Estimates.

    The content delivery and security software company is making a push to challenge Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • A biotech company that once claimed to have a 'cure' for COVID-19 just filed for bankruptcy, sending shares plunging 61%

    A famed short-seller already had Sorrento Therapeutics in its sights as far back as 2020. That pressure came to a head Monday.

  • This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The future of ride-hailing is autonomous vehicles, and it's set for a growth explosion, according to the tech-focused firm.

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.