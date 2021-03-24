TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 billion expansion challenge

Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu
·3 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact.

Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3.9% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market.

TSMC announced plans in May to build its own $12 billion factory in Arizona, in an apparent win by the then-Trump administration in its push to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said Intel's plan was "not a challenge" to the island's formidable semiconductor industry.

"First of all I believe that our whole semiconductor ecosystem is very good, and secondly our manufacturers are awesome, and are continually advancing their technology," she said.

Wang said she would be happy to see Taiwan-U.S. cooperation on semiconductors "but of course we still hope they can increase their investment in Taiwan".

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LONG-TERM IMPACT?

The move by Intel's new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger aims to restore Intel's reputation after manufacturing stumbles sent shares plunging last year.

Sherman Shang, a research analyst at Fubon Securities Investment Services in Taipei, said Intel had tried to do this before without much success and that "fundamentally" the new plan was no different, meaning TSMC should be unaffected, and its advanced technology was difficult to match in any case.

"The Intel CEO is living in a previous era, and it's quite hard for them to catch up on manufacturing," he said.

But Mega International Investment Services analyst Alex Huang was more circumspect.

"As Intel's new chip fabs come online, TSMC will be under pressure to evaluate its future operating prospects and this will affect TSMC's long-term competitiveness," he said.

TSMC, like other technology firms, has benefited from the work-and-study-from-home trend globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people rushed to buy laptops, tablets and other equipment.

In January it posted its best-ever quarterly profit, for the fourth quarter of last year, and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast "multiple years of growth opportunities".

It is hugely profitable thanks to its gold standard foundry technology, with a gross profit margin of more than 50%, and plans record capital spending on the production and development of advanced chips of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, as much as 60% higher than the amount it spent in 2020.

TSMC's shares have gained almost 10% so far this year, giving it a market value of about $542 billion.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jane Wardell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Moon gets AstraZeneca shot as South Korea expands COVID-19 vaccine drive

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday ahead of an overseas trip, as the country began inoculating more senior citizens and health workers in an effort to accelerate its vaccination drive. Moon, 68, got the shot from a community clinic near his office in Seoul to prepare for a planned visit to the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June. Moon's wife and nine aides who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, were also vaccinated, his office said in a statement.

  • Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

    Yemen's internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemen's six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but numbers of confirmed cases have risen rapidly since mid-February after levelling off from September to just a couple a day. Yemen's emergency coronavirus committee reported 98 confirmed and 168 suspected infections on Monday.

  • Rocket Lab Is Ready To Launch SPAC and Satellite: What Investors Should Know About SpaceX Competitor

    Rocket Lab is ready for takeoff. Not only is this rival to SpaceX going public via SPAC merger, but the company is also set for its 19th Electron mission to deploy its milestone 100th satellite. What Happened: The company is merging with Vector Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VACQ) and the flight window for mission “They Go Up So Fast” opens March 22. The mission will deploy a range of satellites for commercial and government operators and place the next generation Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft in orbit ahead of a planned mission to the moon later this year. BlackSky, which is also going public via SPAC merger, will have an Earth observation satellite on board. The company is merging with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW). Other customers for this launch are Fleet Space and Myriota. The mission will include a technology demonstration of a satellite for the University of New South Wales Canberra Space and a demonstration for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The Rocket Lab launch will also operate on orbit as a risk reduction demonstration to build spacecraft heritage ahead of a planned mission to the moon later in 2021 and Venus in 2023. “Photon Pathstone will demonstrate power management, thermal control and attitude control subsystems, as well as newly integrated technologies including deep-space radio capability, an upgraded reaction control system for precision pointing in space and sun sensors and star trackers,” according to the company. The launch will take place from New Zealand and can be livestreamed here. Related Link: Satellite Company BlackSky Gets Backing From Peter Thiel, SPAC Merger Deal: What Investors Should Know Why It’s Important: Rocket Lab is going public in a merger valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion. The company is one of two U.S. companies delivering regular access to orbit, with this mission providing a preview to the moon launch. Rocket Lab has completed 18 launches since 2018, with this next launch taking the company’s satellite deployment past the key milestone of 100. Rocket Lab has a pipeline of $2.2 billion in deals, and estimates revenue to hit $69 million in fiscal 2021 and $176 million in fiscal 2022. The launch from Rocket Lab could help the company gain additional customers. Price Action: Shares of Vector Acquisition are up 4% to $12.10 on Monday. (Photo: Launch of the 17th Electron mission from New Zealand, Dec. 15, 2020, photo via Rocket Lab) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Michigan Is The 'Most Exciting State' For Online Sports GamblingIs CLPS Inc An NFT Play?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Orion Advisor Solutions and Pershing Tighten Their Tech Embrace

    The companies say they have more deeply integrated their technology, making it easier for financial advisors who custody client assets at Pershing and use Orion’s platform to get their work done.

  • Growth is going to be everywhere in 2021: CIO

    Nancy Tengler, Laffer Tengler Investments Chief Investment Officer joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Germany’s Easter Curbs Shows Europe’s Running Out of Answers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a five-day lockdown over Easter in one of Germany’s toughest moves since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration in Europe’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.Just a few weeks after the spread appeared under control, a new spike in infections and sputtering vaccinations have led to France and Italy expanding lockdowns. The Netherlands will likely extend curbs later on Tuesday while in Hungary, hospitals are calling for help from untrained volunteers.The region’s darkening outlook will be reflected in a joint statement by European Union leaders on Thursday, when they discuss the pandemic, which has taken a turn for the worse because of aggressive Covid-19 strains.“The epidemiological situation remains serious, also in the light of the challenges posed by variants,” leaders will say, according to the latest draft of their communique seen by Bloomberg. “Restrictions, including as regards non-essential travel, must therefore be upheld for the time being.”Plans to hold the summit in person were abruptly shelved last week, and the meeting will instead take place by video conference, in a move that encapsulates the worsening situation.Infections in Belgium -- where EU summits are normally held -- have risen by more than 40% on a weekly basis, according to the latest available data. Germany’s contagion rate has nearly doubled in the past month.In the radical Easter shutdown of Europe’s largest economy, all shops will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3. Adding next Thursday to Germany’s Easter weekend could end up costing Germany up to 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in lost output, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The delay has a modest impact on our forecasts for 2Q growth. But with the ink still drying on those projections, the risks are already accumulating to the downside.”-Jamie Rush. To read his report, click hereEuropean stocks dropped on Tuesday on fears that the flare up in infections could delay the region’s rebound from the steepest recession in living memory.A gauge of European leisure and travel stocks has been falling for three consecutive days -- the longest streak since January -- amid concerns that yet another tourist season may be lost, a sharp contrast to last week’s optimism, when the STOXX 600 Travel & Leisure reached record highs.After more than 11 hours of tense talks that ended early Tuesday, Merkel and state leaders extended Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18 but failed to reach an agreement on tougher measures such as curfews in hard-hit areas and establish rules for domestic travel.With officials increasingly at odds with how to proceed, opinion polls suggest the public is becoming more and more disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again.”The situation is even more severe in Hungary, which has run out of doctors and nurses to deal with a record number of Covid-19 patients, forcing hospitals to seek volunteers without any medical training.Greece, which has lobbied EU leaders heavily to approve a vaccine pass that will ease leisure travel for those inoculated, began drafting private-practice doctors this week, using national security legislation to help its stretched public-health system.Hospitals are filling up as Europe struggles to ramp up vaccine campaigns. The EU and the U.K. seek to de-escalate a dispute over supplies that could see exports to Britain blocked from AstraZeneca Plc’s plant in the Netherlands. A messy suspension of the shot last week by Germany and other countries added to the confusion.The EU has administered doses covering 6.6% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.The European Commission kept up pressure on AstraZeneca when a senior health official appeared before EU lawmakers on Tuesday. Sandra Gallina said she remained “unhappy” with the company, repeating remarks from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the bloc would use all the tools at its disposal to get doses.“There’s no holiday, there’s no weekend for vaccination,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been criticized for a slow rollout, said on Tuesday during a visit to an immunization center in the northern city of Valenciennes, pledging that students, firemen, nurses and retired doctors would be able to give shots.‘Control System’The bloc’s drugs regulator vowed to continue investigating reports of blood clots after vaccination to ensure safety, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers on Tuesday. It’s also working to speed up clearance of updated shots to better protect against new variants.“Vaccines will help us to control this pandemic,” Cooke said. “I want to reassure you and the public that there is a control system in place to ensure that the vaccines that we all receive are safe, efficacious and of high quality.”What Merkel termed the “third wave” of the pandemic appears to be gathering pace, but she offered few new concrete steps to beyond the Easter lockdown, reiterating instead an urgent appeal for citizens to stay at home.“We want to avoid our health system becoming overburdened,” she said. “We have managed that throughout this long pandemic journey, and we have to manage that in the coming weeks.”(Updates with market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Metals & Mining ETF Digs Deeper

    The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF tumbled below a buy point and to the 50-day line. With commodity prices falling, the group is taking sharp losses.

  • Exclusive: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources

    Pony Ma, the reticent founder of Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, met with China's antitrust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, two people with direct knowledge said. The meeting is the most concrete indication yet that China's unprecedented antitrust crackdown, which started late last year with billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba business empire, could soon target other internet behemoths. Tencent, whose WeChat messaging and payment mobile app is ubiquitous in the world's second-largest economy, is expected to be the next in line for sharper antitrust regulatory inquiries, said the two people and a third person with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • China triples output of COVID-19 vaccines from early February: Xinhua

    China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on Feb. 1, official media said on Wednesday. China has supplied more than 100 million doses domestically, the Xinhua news agency said on its social media page, citing Xiao Yaqing, the minister of industry and information technology. A total of 80.46 million vaccine doses were given by Monday, Xinhua said.

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • Democratic Texas Rep. Cuellar on why he released photos of crowded migrant holding center

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, says in one weekend about 150 migrants were released ‘without a notice to appear,’ which he called ‘unprecedented.’

  • Unlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine Ethereum

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is taking a diametrically opposite stand to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on putting restrictions on the use of its gaming graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining, PC Gamer reported. What Happened: AMD reportedly confirmed that it would not be blocking any workload on its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics processing units. “We will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter,” said Nish Neelalojanan, product manager at AMD, according to PC Gamer. “First of all, RDNA was designed from the ground up for gaming and RDNA 2 doubles up on this. And what I mean by this is, Infinity Cache and a smaller bus width were carefully chosen to hit a very specific gaming hit rate.” Neelalojanan, however, added a caveat that mining enjoys or scales with higher bandwidth and bus width which means there will be limitations caused by an “architectural level” for it. See also: How to Buy AMD Stock Why It Matters: While Nvidia’s 24GB GeForce RTX 3090 GPU can mine Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) at up to 120 MH/s, higher-end RDNA 2 cards based on AMD’s Navi 21 chip can manage 58-64 MH/s, noted PC Gamer. ETH traded 1.61% lower at $1,776.73 at press time. AMD GPU drivers are based on Linux and are all open-source, which raises the question of whether the company could implement a mining block in the first place. Last week, Nvidia said it had inadvertently unlocked ETH mining performance after it updated its drivers for the RTX 3060. Nvidia tried to discourage the use of its RTX 3060 GPUs through drivers earlier so they would be 50% less efficient at mining ETH. The chipmaker estimates that between $100 million and $300 million of its fourth-quarter revenue came from ETH miners. Nvidia has introduced a cryptocurrency mining processor, which it said would help miners build “the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers,” but has received criticism over its pricing. Price Action: AMD shares closed 1.2% higher at $79.06 on Friday and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Nvidia shares closed 0.97% higher at $513.83 in the regular session and declined 0.13% in the after-hours trading. Read Next: Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies You Can 'Create' Using Your Laptop Photo by Daniel Foster on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeeple Says NFT Art Is 'Absolutely' In A Bubble After Making M In Such A SaleWhat Is Going On With Harmony, BitTorrent, Theta, Helium, and VeThor Cryptocurrencies?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Stock Could Make You Rich With Zero Effort

    Investing in businesses with widening moats that get enhanced by network effects makes building wealth easy.

  • Microsoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over $10B

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Discord, a communications and chat platform, has reached out to potential buyers including Microsoft, but no deal is imminent, according to the report. However, one person told Bloomberg that Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself. It was reported in December that Discord touched a $7 billion enterprise valuation after its latest funding round. Reddit-Fueled GameStop Surge: Discord was in the news in late January when Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with the company for taking down WallStreetBets from its platform. Discord said at that time the action did not have any relation to the community’s role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock at that time. Shares of GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked after Discord’s action. See Also: 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April Why It Matters: Discord is a communications platform — with VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution capabilities — that connects game studios and publishers with their communities. Gamers primarily use Discord, and its rise coincided with the exploding popularity of online multiplayer games like Epic Games' "Fortnite." Discord benefited from the social distancing and remote work culture during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The app's downloads grew to about 800,000 a day while its user base peaked at over 140 million monthly active users last year, which is approximate 2 times the number of monthly active users in 2019. Xbox has been a hit for Microsoft, and the company now has a gaming division worth billions of dollars annually. The acquisition of Discord will further give a boost to Microsoft’s gaming business. Price Action: Microsoft shares closed about 2.5% higher on Monday at $235.99. Read Next: Microsoft Adds New Vaccine Management Tools To Amend Past Loopholes: Bloomberg Photo by Chris Messina on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsHacker Of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple Twitter Accounts To Spend 3 Years In Prison© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Needs Coordinated, Multi-Lateral Approach to China: Locke

    Mar.23 -- Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China and interim president at Bellevue College, discusses U.S.-China relations under the Biden administration, tariffs on Chinese goods and tech competition between the two countries. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim

    Pro-democracy protesters also held more candle-lit vigils overnight including in a district of the commercial capital Yangon and in Thahton in Mon State. The vigils came after staff at a funeral service in Mandalay told Reuters on Tuesday that a seven-year-old girl had died of bullet wounds in the city - the youngest victim so far in a bloody crackdown of opposition to the Feb. 1 coup. Soldiers shot at her father but hit the girl who was sitting on his lap inside their home, her sister told the Myanmar Now media outlet.

  • China's biggest car brand launches rival to Tesla

    Geely's new upmarket electric car brand Zeekr comes as Elon Musk goes on the charm offensive in China.

  • Cathie Wood Has Billions in Tesla. ARKK Still Struggles With ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management is known for its huge bet on the world’s hottest electric-car maker. But that hasn’t been enough to put Cathie Wood’s funds at the top of environmental, social and governance standards.Her actively managed exchange-traded funds ranked below average in a recent study by Jefferies’ analysts Steven DeSanctis and Eric Lockenvitz. That’s even as Wood’s flagship $24 billion Ark Innovation ETF has more than tripled in the past year -- boosted by its investments in Tesla Inc. Elon Musk’s company is ARKK’s biggest holding and currently comprises 10.5% of the fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Wood is not ESG focused, the funds are not specifically ESG and the scores show you that,” DeSanctis said in a phone interview. “They’re about innovative growth. Maybe the other way you look at it is that innovative growth doesn’t necessarily coincide with the best ESG rankings.”Since Ark Investment’s funds make relatively concentrated bets -- compared with other ETFs that include more companies -- a few firms with lower ESG scores can drag down the whole fund. In addition, there isn’t always enough data to score newer companies, DeSanctis said. About 80% of the stocks in ARKK have scores, compared with 99.8% for the broader S&P 500 Index, the Jefferies study showed.“ESG is still the wild west,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “A lot of times, if there is a very short track-record, there’s just not a lot of data to quantify something.”ARKK had rallied as much as 26% this year before erasing its 2021 gains earlier this month as a surge in bond yields spurred concern over pricey areas of the market. Still, the fund’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. It has taken in $7.1 billion since the end of 2020 -- with inflows of about $1.7 billion just this month alone.“Most investors are more worried about making money, right or wrong, than about those ESG scores,” said Barry James, portfolio manager at James Investment Research.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

    I have reported on safety lapses at elite U.S. labs. There is no reason to believe they aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well.

  • BofA Raises Bank Stock Price Targets, Sees Potential For 'Significant EPS Upside'

    Bank stocks are off to a hot start to 2021, and one analyst said Tuesday the early-year momentum will likely continue in the quarters ahead. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian raised her price target for U.S. bank stocks by an average of 11%. Here are several of her Buy-rated picks: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), target raised from $163 to $181. Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), target reiterated at $100. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), target raised from $39 to $43. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB), target raised from $183 to $190. Related Link: 6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021 The Thesis: Najarian said there are three primary reasons she is bullish on bank stocks: The economic recovery is rapidly gaining steam, and Bank of America is forecasting 6.5% U.S. GDP growth in 2021. Bank of America economists recently raised their year-end 2021 10-Year Treasury yield forecast to 2.1%. Recent conversations with banking industry insiders suggest banks may exceed consensus 2021 earnings estimates. “If the economy does indeed heat up, >60% of bank loans are priced off the short end of the curve, creating significant EPS upside when the Fed decides to raise short rates,” Najarian wrote in a note. She named Citigroup her top stock pick among large-cap bank stocks along with M&T and Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB). Her top stock picks among small- and mid-cap banks stocks are East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) and First Horizon Corp (Tennessee) (NYSE: FHN). Benzinga’s Take: Banks will likely continue to deal with historically low interest rates weighing on net interest margins in 2021 and beyond. Yet bank balance sheets are far more healthy in 2021 than they were back in 2010 during the recovery from the last economic crisis. Latest Ratings for C DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021BerenbergDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for C View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFed Still Taking 'All-In' Approach To Economic Recovery: Powell© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.