TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu
·2 min read

TAINAN, Taiwan (Reuters) -Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) began mass production of its most advanced chips in southern Taiwan on Thursday and the company's chairman said it would continue to expand capacity on the island.

The long-awaited mass production of chips with 3-nanometre technology comes as attention focuses on the world's largest contract chipmaker's investment plans at home and abroad. TSMC has a dominant position as a maker of advanced chips used in technology from cellphones to fighter jets.

"TSMC is maintaining its technology leadership while investing significantly in Taiwan, continuing to invest and prosper with the environment," TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told a ceremony marking the production and capacity expansion in the southern city of Tainan.

Liu said demand for the firm's 3-nanometre chip was "very strong", driven by new technologies including 5G and high-performance computing products. He did not elaborate.

Earlier this month, TSMC said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.

The Taiwanese company, which counts Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp among its major clients, is also building a chip plant in Japan and has said it was in the early stages of reviewing a potential expansion into Germany.

In an apparent response to the concerns that TSMC's foreign investment would undermine Taiwan's key position in semiconductors, Liu said the production was a demonstration that TSMC was "taking concrete action to develop advanced technology and expand capacity in Taiwan."

Taiwan's government has dismissed concerns about a "goodbye to Taiwan" trend for the chip industry, saying the island's position as a major semiconductor producer and maker of the most advanced chips is secure.

Liu said the mass production was successful and with good yields, adding that the new 3-nanometre technology would create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years.

TSMC said it was working to build factories for the next generation 2-nanometre chips, which were planned to be manufactured in northern and central Taiwan.

TSMC has repeatedly said that the bulk of its manufacturing will remain in Taiwan.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ann Wang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • What must the world’s most important company do to keep the peace?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. must walk a narrow line to help Taiwan maintain its independence without provoking China to invade.

  • Chinese Gaming Bonanza Ignites Tencent, Asian Gaming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. joined a rally in Asian gaming stocks Thursday after China green-lit its latest clutch of blockbuster titles, reinforcing hopes Beijing is easing a crackdown on the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Traveler

  • Home prices fall for fourth-straight month in October

    The Case-Shiller Home Price Index fell for the fourth consecutive month in October, with the month-over-month index falling 0.5%.

  • How to take a screenshot on any device

    We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to taking a screenshot on the most popular phone, tablet, PC and gaming platforms, from iOS and macOS to Windows and Android.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors gauge effect of China reopen on Fed

    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decline, as investors attempted to navigate the impact of China's reopening policy on the path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While China has quickly reversed course on its previous "zero-COVID" policy this month, which is likely to benefit the global economy, the change has come with a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short-term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.883% after hitting a six-week high of 3.89%.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December: Apple Dives To New Low

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of November sharply off its mid-October lows, as the stock market continues to rebound. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in December are Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft and UnitedHealth Group.

  • As Heavyweights Like Apple and Amazon Sag, Traders Start Losing Hope

    The Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100/Invesco fund hit new closing lows for the year. Over 650 stocks hit new 12-month lows, including heavyweights like Disney , BlackStone , AirBNB , Apple , and Amazon . Investors have given up hope of a "Santa Claus rally," and they now seem to doubt that there will even be a minor oversold bounce before we wrap up trading for the year.

  • China to remove COVID-19 quarantine for international travelers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss reports that China will lift its COVID quarantine rules for international travelers as the country seeks to do away with its zero-COVID restriction policy.

  • Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

    Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1. Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage.

  • Return Trends At P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Aren't Appealing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • Apple stock faces major test that could turn ‘quite bearish,’ analyst says

    The technicals on Apple's stock price are in focus after a recent slide.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

    The semiconductor manufacturer's business has been on a tear though its stock price remains depressed.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These two fundamentally solid stocks can offer secure returns even in the current precarious economic environment.

  • COVID pressures China's hospitals as countries mandate tests for travellers

    CHENGDU (Reuters) -Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors. In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

  • This asset will crush all others in 2023, says hedge-fund manager who nailed one big call of 2022

    Harris Kupperman, the president of hedge fund Praetorian Capital. predicts 2023 will be “the year of oil crushing all other” investments.

  • Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $130.03, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day.

  • Foreign Grip on London Property Is Easing on a Cocktail of Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- London’s real estate market is gearing up for a pivotal 2023, following years of turbulence which slowed the torrent of foreign money that once flowed to the capital.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouthwest Chaos Is Told-You-So Moment After W

  • TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $74.32, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day.