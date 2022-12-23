TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant - FT

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

TSMC is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next year to discuss the level of government support for the prospective plant as well as the capacity of the local supply chain to meet its needs, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

TSMC said in a statement responding to the report: "We do not rule out any possibility but there is no concrete plan at this time". It did not elaborate.

While Taiwan and the European Union held-high level trade talks in June, less than a week after that meeting TSMC said it had no concrete plans for factories in Europe.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed company, flagged last year that it was in the early stages of reviewing a potential expansion into EU member Germany.

The Taiwanese firm's talks with several materials and equipment suppliers are focused on whether they can also make the investments required to support the plant, the FT said, adding that if it presses ahead with a Dresden plant, it would focus on 22-nanometre and 28-nanometre chip technologies.

Under the European Chips Act, the European Commission has earmarked a total of 15 billion euros ($15.90 billion) for public and private semiconductor projects by 2030 and use the money to double Europe's share of the highly competitive chip market.

TSMC is also building a plant in Japan.

The secretary-general of a Japanese ruling party lawmakers' group on chip strategy said on Friday he believed TSMC is considering a second chip plant in the country.

TSMC said it also did not rule out any possibility for Japan but there were no concrete plans at the moment.

Earlier this month, TSMC said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.

The company expects its Phoenix factories to create 13,000 high-tech jobs, including 4,500 under TSMC and the rest filled by suppliers.

($1 = 0.9431 euros)

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...

  • Coinplay Welcomes World Cup Bettors With 100% Bonus Worth up to 5,000 USDT

    Licensed crypto sportsbook Coinplay has unveiled its largest welcome bonus to date. Designed to coincide with the World Cup knockout stages, the promotion will see new signups enjoy a 100% match on...

  • The Original E.T. Model From Steven Spielberg’s 1982 Classic Sells for $2.6 Million at Auction

    A total of 13 bids were placed for the lot, which included a DVD of the classic film and an exclusive NFT.

  • 'Virgin birth': Shark at Chicago aquarium had pups without mating

    The virgin birth, known in science as parthenogenesis, did not involve a father shark - even though two eligible suitors were in the same giant tank

  • China’s Xi Vows to Work With Australia for Sustainable Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with his Australian counterpart to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the latest sign of warming ties between the two major trade partners.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in

  • Men wanted for car burglaries outside Memphis martial arts studio, police say

    Four men are wanted in car burglaries outside a martial arts studio in Memphis earlier this week, police said.

  • BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A shipment of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for German nationals in China have arrived at the German embassy in Beijing, an embassy spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. "We can now happily confirm that the vaccines have arrived at the embassy and they will be stored here until we can officially start the vaccination drive which will be as soon as possible," the spokesperson said. The vaccines, a batch of 11,500 doses of the German company's vaccine, arrived late Thursday evening at the embassy, the spokesperson said.

  • Ukraine claims Russian death toll has surpassed 100K deaths in war

    Ukraine has reported that over 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began 10 months ago, more than double the number reported four months ago.

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • The FCC can finally hammer predatory prison phone call companies, thanks to just-passed bill

    A brand-new law (awaiting only the president's signature) will let the Federal Communications Commission directly regulate rates in the notoriously predatory prison calling industry. Under the threat of having to provide a solid product for a reasonable price, companies may opt to call it a day and open up the market to a more compassionate and forward-thinking generation of providers. Prison calling systems depend on the state and the prison system, and generally have run the gamut from good enough to shockingly bad.

  • Occupiers are still trying to advance on two fronts General Staff

    The Russians continue their attempts to advance on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and also try to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 December Details: Over the course of the day, Russian invaders launched five missiles and five air strikes as well as carried out about 15 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, including a night attack on civil infrastructure in Marha

  • Wilson hits 1,000 points as No 4 Kansas beats Harvard 68-54

    Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night. The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Dycom Industries, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.8, expectations were $1.33. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dycom Industries, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. […]

  • Parkmead Group's (LON:PMG) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • The 'inflation gorilla' is out of its cage and it isn't coming back down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, portfolio manager says

    "They let the inflation gorilla out of the cage. And right now there's not enough bananas in the world to entice it back into the cage."

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Dollar Tree, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.2, expectations were $1.18. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Dollar Tree Third Quarter Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Randy […]

  • House Panel Votes to Release Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

    The Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 along party lines to release Donald Trump’s tax returns following an hourslong, closed-door meeting.

  • Toshiba's preferred bidder finalising $10.6 billion financing for buyout -sources

    The preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp is finalising 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) in financing from Japanese lenders to fund its acquisition, according to two sources, a deal that would see one of the country's best known conglomerates taken private. Private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) is expected to secure commitments from banks by the end of this month, said the sources with knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified because the talks are not public. The main banking arms of Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc are together expected to lend more than 1 trillion yen, three sources said.

  • HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 HP Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.85, expectations were $0.84. Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 HP Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference moderator for today’s call. As a reminder, […]

  • Microsoft tells judges its $69 billion Activision deal would benefit gamers

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Thursday its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike. Microsoft made the argument in a filing aimed at convincing a judge at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to allow the deal to proceed, after FTC commissioners said the merger would hamper competition in the gaming industry in a complaint this month aimed at blocking the deal. In a complaint on Dec. 8, the FTC said its concern was that Activision's popular games, including "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo," potentially would stop being offered on devices that rival Microsoft's Xbox.