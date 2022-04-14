TSMC forecasts Q2 sales surge on strong chip demand

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip crunch has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.

The company expects chip demand to continue in the long term and was working with customers to mitigate shortages, Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, calling it a "mega-trend" in the industry supported by demand for 5G and artificial intelligence, as well as an increase in chips used in gadgets.

TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers, he added, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

The company, which also has customers such as Qualcomm Inc, has previously said it expected strong growth to accelerate in coming years due to robust demand for chips that power everything from smartphones to cars. It has already lifted capital spending for this year.

The company on Thursday said net profit for the January-March quarter jumped 45% from a year earlier to T$202.7 billion ($7 billion). Analysts expected a profit of T$184.67 billion, according to an average of 19 estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The first quarter was supported by better-than-expected demand from smartphone customers and high performance computing chips, as well as strong demand for auto related chips, Wei said.

Revenue climbed 36% to $17.57 billion, beating market expectations, and above the company's own estimated range of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion.

Shares of TSMC have fallen about 6.8% so far this year, giving the firm a market value of $511.1 billion. The stock closed flat on Thursday, compared with a 0.3% fall for the benchmark index.

($1 = 28.9510 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing)