TSTC to host TechXperience Day for potential students

Feb. 27—High school students and community members are invited to attend the TechXperience Day open house at Texas State Technical College's Industrial Technology Center, which is located at 2082 Quantum Loop in Abilene, to explore the various technical programs offered at the college. TechXperience Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

TSTC admissions, financial aid and student support services representatives will be on hand to assist prospective students. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

For more information, visit http://tstc.edu/XperienceAbilene.