TSTC welcomes new, returning students for spring semester

Jan. 11—ABILENE — Texas State Technical College's spring semester began this week with class introductions and activities for students.

Students at the four West Texas campuses in Abilene, Breckenridge, Brownwood and Sweetwater began the first week of the semester by completing online paperwork and touring the labs where they will be studying for the next four months. The Sweetwater campus hosted many events for students who live on campus, including board games during lunch, a pool tournament, and orientation to student life, a news release said.

"It was great walking around the campuses this week and seeing our returning students back at work, as well as the many new faces who are beginning their journey to a great-paying job," said Andy Weaver, provost of TSTC's West Texas campuses, in the release.

Sgt. Jonathan Westra, with the TSTC Police Department, was also happy to see students back on campus. He welcomed everyone at the Sweetwater campus with breakfast and lunch with officers.

"Being able to welcome students back to campus is always one of the best days for our department," Westra said in the release. "Hosting doughnuts with the police and providing pizza is one of the ways we are able to introduce ourselves to the students. We want them to have a successful and safe semester."

After students finished online work, it was time to learn. Returning students began lab assignments.

"I am looking forward to the semester getting started because we are going to be studying airframe electrical systems," said Michael Sampler, a second-semester student in the aviation maintenance program.

Melody Keighley, a student in TSTC's Paramedic program, said returning to school brought back her normal routine as the mother of young children.

"I am relieved to be back in school because the toddlers are back in their routine," she said. "I am looking forward to learning all the things that medics get to do during this semester."

This spring semester marks the beginning of growth at TSTC's Abilene campus. Work is scheduled to begin in February on the 48,139-square-foot facility that will provide training in Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology, HVAC Technology, and Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology. A common area of the building will include computer labs, office spaces and support spaces.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the fall 2025 semester.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.