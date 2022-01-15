🌱 Tsunami Advisory for HB + Westminster HS MERITS Students Shine

Up and at 'em, Huntington Beach, and happy National Fig Newton Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right. For example, if you’re planning on driving anywhere, fuel up at the Costco on 7562 Center Avenue. Regular unleaded currently costs $4.19 a gallon. (Gas Buddy)

Stay out of the ocean! Also, Westminster HS did a fantastic job showing off its MERITS program. Finally, a couple of HB restaurants are suing Farmers Insurance.



First, today's weather:

Delightful with some sunshine. High: 71 Low: 54.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

There was a Tsunami Advisory Saturday. Running along the West Coast, it caused beach closures in Orange County, including Huntington Beach. The reason was an undersea volcano eruption “near the Pacific nation of Tonga.” Stay out of the water and expect rip currents. (Fox LA) The LA Chargers STEM on the Sidelines event recently recognized Westminster High School’s MERITS program. Part of the Huntington Beach Union High School District, “MERITS is a specialized honors program for high school students that integrates math, science, and technology.” The students did a great job showcasing the program, school, and district! (Huntington Beach Union High School District, Westminster HS) The Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas & Wine Bar and Capone’s Italian Cucina in Huntington Beach, along with a number of other restaurants, are suing Farmers Insurance. We learned Thursday that the suit was filed on January 4. It alleges that the insurer “breached contracts by refusing to compensate them for losses incurred when business was curtailed during the coronavirus.” The plaintiffs bought coverage for business income loss. The plaintiffs now allege that Farmers denied the claims “with little or no investigation and without due regard for the interests of insureds.” (LA Sentinel) If you’re an employer in HB, there are new rules to follow. As of Friday, employers with a COVID outbreak at work have to “make FDA-approved COVID tests available to exposed employees at no cost, during paid time.” Also, vaccinated and asymptomatic employees need to be sent home unless they're masked and “maintain 6 feet of distance from others for two weeks.” Additional new rules are also in effect. (Patch) The newly crowned Miss Huntington Beach, Gisell Gochman (studying psychobiology at UCLA), visited City Hall, we learned Monday. She attended a City Council meeting and visited with Mayor Barbara Delgleize. Miss Huntington Beach’s court consists of Princess Jenny Thach (attends Cal State Los Angeles and works for the Ocean View School District as an Instructional Assistant) and Princess Huong Nguyen (freshman at USC). “Miss Huntington Beach and her Court represent the City in citywide special events, business promotions, and non-profit endeavors.” (Surf City Break)

Today in Huntington Beach:



Baked Brunch at SOCIAL HB (11 AM to 4:30 PM)

Yarn and Margaritas ! Meets at Supermex Huntington Beach (1 PM to 3 PM)

Connecting with Cacao at the Remix Wellness Studio (1:30 PM to 3 PM)

Baci Italian Restaurant presents Bel Canto Classics (2 PM to 5:30 PM)

Johnny Luv Live at Four Sons Brewing (3:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Glenmar West neighbor wants to know if anyone has a good, reasonable computer repair person that comes to your home. (Nextdoor)

A Hopeview Track neighbor is wondering if anyone has a drapery dry cleaners they have used and would recommend? (Nextdoor)

A Center neighbor is looking for a house cleaner. Does anyone have a recommendation for an affordable person in Hunting Beach? (Nextdoor)

Our Huntington By The Sea neighbor found a dog. Please call if this is your dog. They can’t bring him into the house (702) 580-5322" (Nextdoor)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Sunday!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

