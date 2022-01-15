Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast

A tsunami advisory was in effect Saturday for the West Coast of the United States and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific. "A Tsunami is occurring," the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center said.

  • Orange County Authorities Issue Tsunami Warning in Huntington Beach Flyover

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued a tsunami warning as they flew over Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, January 15, warning locals to move away from the water and beach.All Orange County coastal areas, including beaches, harbors, and piers, were closed by order of the sheriff on Saturday as tsunami waves triggered by a volcanic eruption near Tonga reached the west coast of the United States.As of approximately 8 am PST the National Weather Service had recorded a sea surge of just under a foot in Monterey, California.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: @patti_eckert via Storyful

  • Locals Hit by Crashing Tsunami Waves in Pacifica, California

    A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.Footage filmed by Pacifica resident Savannah Peterson shows sea foam and waves crashing along the beachfront on Saturday morning.“I regularly shoot wave footage here but I have never seen anything like this tsunami,” Peterson told Storyful.The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Savannah Peterson via Storyful

  • Tsunami Advisory For Southern Calfironia

    The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory after an underwater volcano erupted near the South Pacific Island of Tonga overnight.

  • Bay Area under tsunami advisory after underwound volcano erupts

    A tsunami advisory has been issued for the west coast, including right here in the Bay Area.

  • Volcano erupts in Pacific, near Tonga, islanders rush to escape tsunami

    An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

  • Tsunami advisory issued for SoCal beaches after volcano erupts

    All Orange County beaches were ordered closed Saturday morning after an underwater volcano erupted near the island nation of Tonga in the South Pacific.

