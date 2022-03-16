Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Fukushima, Japan

Storyful

A Japanese cat in Ibaraki Prefecture dove for cover when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on March 16.According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake was preceded about two minutes before by a smaller 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also off the coast.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday evening. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This video was recorded by Takaaki Kobayashi in Sakai, northeast of Tokyo, and was originally posted to Twitter.Kobayashi told Storyful he and his 3-year-old cat, named Rai, have experienced several earthquakes. The video shows Rai jumping from a shaking cat tree and scurrying around the apartment. Credit: Takaaki Kobayashi via Storyful