Tsunami alert issued after powerful 7.3 earthquake hits near Fukushima, Japan

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, late Wednesday, prompting a tsunami alert.

The U.S. National Weather Service said while there is no threat of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 186 miles of the quake's epicenter near Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea. The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Furniture and electrical appliance are scattered at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Japan earthquake in Fukushima: Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 quake