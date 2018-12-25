In tsunami-ravaged parts of Indonesia, a somber Christmas

Communities in Indonesia still reeling from a devastating weekend tsunami that killed at least 429 people and swept away homes and businesses marked a bleak Christmas on Tuesday.

More than 50 people are still missing, according to a report Monday from the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Search teams continue to dig through rubble, looking for victims. Some places are virtually cut off from aid, and traveling on roads remains problematic.

More than 1,500 people were injured and at least 16,000 were left homeless by the tsunami, which hit with little warning, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management.

False alarms are the latest problem to rock the region as locals fear getting caught in the next disaster.

Tuesday, residents ran to higher ground, shouting, "Water is coming! Water is coming!" They recited verses from the Quran as emergency messages blared over mosque speakers.

It was a false alarm, but a similar frenzy broke out in Tanjung Lesung, another tsunami-stricken area hours away, as unsettled survivors of the disaster remained traumatized.

Christmas celebrations were replaced by somber prayers, and church leaders called on Christians across Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, to pray for tsunami victims.

Pastor Markus Taekz said his Rahmat Pentecostal Church in the hard-hit area of Carita did not celebrate Christmas with joyous songs this year. Instead, only about 100 people showed up for the service, which usually brings in double that number. Many congregation members had already left the area for locations away from the disaster zone.

“This is an unusual situation because we have a very bad disaster that killed hundreds of our sisters and brothers in Banten,” Taekz said, referring to the province on Java island. “So our celebration is full of grief.”

Unlike other tsunamis that have hit disaster-prone Indonesia following large earthquakes, Saturday’s big waves blasted ashore at night without warning. The eruption of Anak Krakatau – or child of Krakatoa – a volcano in the Sunda Strait, probably created a landslide on the volcano’s slope, displacing a large volume of water that slammed into the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Volcanologist Jess Phoenix told the BBC that because Anak Krakatau is surrounded by water, "there is even greater interaction of water and hot volcanic materials, which produces more steam and a messy-looking eruption."

It was the second deadly tsunami to hit Indonesia this year. A powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Sulawesi island in September, but residents had at least a brief warning before waves hit. Still, that tsunami left more than 2,000 dead. A quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and home to 260 million people, lies along the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Anak Krakatau is a volcanic island that formed in the early part of the 20th century near the site of the cataclysmic 1883 eruption of Krakatoa, which killed more than 30,000 people and hurled so much ash that it turned day to night in the area and reduced global temperatures.

