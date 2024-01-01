Tsunami warning in Japan after strong earthquake

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central region.

Residents in the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture were asked to "evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said.

Authorities have warned of waves as high as 5m in Noto.

They also issued tsunami warnings for neighbouring Niigata and Toyama prefectures, where they said waves could reach 3m.

Public television flashed "EVACUATE" in big letters, urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the winter weather.

People have also posted videos of the earthquake from their homes and from inside subway stations.

The country's largest nuclear power operator, Kansai Electric, said there had been "no abnormality" in nuclear plants in the affected area.

South Korea's meteorological agency has warned that tsunami waves up to 0.3m could hit the eastern coast of the country between 18:29 to 19:17 local time (09:29 to 10:17 GMT).

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in the affected area? If it is safe to do so, email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.