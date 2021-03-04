Tsunami watch in Hawaii following significant earthquake in Pacific

Tsunami watch in Hawaii following significant earthquake in Pacific

Brian Lada
The latest in a string of powerful earthquakes shook part of the southwestern Pacific on Friday morning, local time, leading to far-reaching tsunami concerns.

The magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. NZST Friday, or 2:38 p.m. EST Thursday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located well northeast of New Zealand, but the shaking was felt on part of the country and nearby islands in the region.

"[This] is directly related to the M7.4 in nearly the same location just under 2 hours before," the USGS said in a Tweet. "Both of those occurred on the subduction interface between Pacific and Australia plates."

A tsunami warning was initially issued for the Kermadec Island region, but that was later changed to a tsunami advisory, where tsunami waves could reach 3 meters (10 feet), according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Tsunami waves are also possible along the coasts of Fiji, American Samoa, New Zealand and other nearby islands. There is no tsunami threat to mainland Australia.

A Tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii. People in Hawaii do not need to take action immediately, but should prepare in the event that it is upgraded to a Tsunami Warning.

This is a breaking situation. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more updates.

