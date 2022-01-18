Tsunamis
A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Since the initial eruption, the volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide — two gases that create acid rain when they interact with water and oxygen in the atmosphere. With Tonga’s tropical climate, “there is likely to be acid rain around Tonga for a while to come,” said volcanologist Shane Cronin at the University of Auckland.
Satellite images published by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNSOT) on January 17 show the impact of a volcanic eruption near Tonga on the Pacific Island nation and the volcano.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, causing disruption to communications to Tonga and producing tsunami warnings in multiple pacific rim nations.The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17.These before and after images analyzed by UNSOT show where potential damage appears to have occurred in communities, and the extent of the blast’s impact on the volcanic island. Credit: UNSOT via Storyful
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption has left towns flooded and the capital Nuku'alofa clouded by plumes of thick volcanic ash.
Significant damage has been reported in Tonga following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, which covered the Pacific nation in ash and cut off communication lines.Driving the news: The eruption triggered tsunami warnings across Tonga's islands and in other regions, including the West Coast of the U.S. and New Zealand, which were later lifted.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Current advice is that strong and unusual currents are expected to contin