    TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

    VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

    ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

    Dividend per Common Share:  $0.0125
    Payable Date: October 30, 2020, November 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 
    Record Date:  October 2, 2020, November 6, 2020, December 4, 2020
    Ex-dividend Date:  October 1, 2020, November 5, 2020, December 3, 2020

    ________________________________________

    LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")
    [formerly Equitorial Exploration Corp. ("EXX")]
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Pursuant to Director's Resolutions dated August 12, 2020 and August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

    Effective at the opening September 14, 2020, the common shares of Lake Winn Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

    Post - Consolidation




    Capitalization:

    Unlimited

    shares with no par value of which


    9,415,083

    shares are issued and outstanding

    Escrow:

    Nil





    Transfer Agent:

    Computershare Investor Services Inc.

    Trading Symbol:

    LWR

    (new)

    CUSIP Number:

    511305104

    (new)

    ________________________________________

    NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE") ("NEE.DB")
    BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement, Delist
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Private Placement

    Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 26, 2016, the Exchange has accepted for filing the replacement debentures as announced on July 9, 2020:

    Convertible Debentures:

    CDN$6,710,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures



    Conversion Price:

    Reduced from CDN$0.50 principal amount outstanding per share to CDN$0.40
    per share until maturity



    Maturity date:

    Extended from May 21, 2021 to June 30, 2025



    Interest rate:

    5% per annum



    Number of Placees:

    20 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    David Splett 

    Y

     up to 500,000

    Delist

    Effective at the close of business on Friday, September 11, 2020, the Company's unsecured subordinated convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption effective July 31, 2020.

    The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

    For further details, please refer the Company's news releases dated July 9, 2020, August 5, 2020 and September 9, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

    Dividend per Common Share:  $0.04   
    Payable Date:  September 25, 2020
    Record Date:  September 16, 2020
    Ex-dividend Date:  September 15, 2020

    ________________________________________

    RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
    BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 5, 2020 has been revoked.

    Effective at the opening, Monday, September 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

    __________________________________

    20/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

    ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    66,666,666 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.27 per share



    Warrants:

    33,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,333 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.40 for a two-year period.  The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
    provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or
    exceeds $0.70 for 20 consecutive trading days.



    Number of Placees:

    65 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    RF Securities Clearing LP ITF



     21764233 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

    Y

    36,481,500

    BMO Nesbitt Burns ITF Sam Leung

    Y

    100,000

    Olga Miniotis (John Miniotis)

    Y

    99,966




    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    P

    670,900

    [7 placees]






    Finder's Fee:

    Clarus Securities Inc. - $952,013.79 and $52,361.64 for advisory services plus
    3,451,902 Broker Warrants and 193,932 Broker Warrants in respect to advisory
    services.  The Broker Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.27
    per share for a 24-month period.




    Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,750.54




    Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $18,591.12

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  7:05 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    19,350,000 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.10 per share



    Warrants:

    9,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,675,000 shares



    Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

    $0.15



    Warrant Term to Expiry:

    3 Years



    Number of Placees:

    46 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name 

    Insider=Y /
    Pro-Group=P 

    # of Shares

    John Meekison 

    Y

    100,000

    Pashleth Investments Ltd.
    (Joel Dumaresq)

    Y

    50,000

    Christina Boddy

    Y

    30,000

    Tony  Barresi 

    Y

    100,000

    Nigel Luckman 

    Y

    100,000

    Tyler Ruks

    Y

    100,000

    Jeff Kyba 

    Y

    100,000

    Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]

    P

    1,250,000




    Finder's Fee:


    Blue Lakes Advisors SA 

    490,000 shares; 490,000 warrants  

    PI Financial Corp. 

    $6,300.00 cash; 63,000 warrants

    Redplug Inc.

    $17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants

    Haywood Securities Inc

    $17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants



    Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

    $0.15



    Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

    One year to expiry

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

    ________________________________________

    AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
    BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

    Number of Warrants:

    2,774,991

    Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

    June 1, 2018, later extended to September 30, 2020

    Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

    $0.90

    New Expiry Date of Warrants:

    March 31, 2021

    These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 17, 2016.

    __________________________________

    BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
    BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    2,222,222 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.1125 per common share



    Warrants:

    2,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,222 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.1875 for a period of five years



    Number of Placees:

    2 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

    Number of Shares




    Reg Radford

    I

    888,889

    For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    CROPS INC. ("COPS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between Encanto Potash Corp. ("Encanto"), Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase 22.96% of Encanto's ownership interest pertaining to the joint venture related to potash resources among the Vendors, with an effective closing date of August 31, 2020.  As consideration, the Company will provide Encanto with 730,000 Series B preferred shares of the Company at a deemed value of $10.00 per Series B preferred share. The terms of the Series B preferred shares include (but not limited to) the following:

    I.

    Each Series B preferred share will have voting and preferential dividend rights over the common shares;

    II.

    Each Series B preferred share will be convertible into 10 common shares with one (1) share out ten (10)
    converted every 180 days after the date of issuance;

    III.

    In the event of a windup, liquidation or dissolution, the holders of the Series B preferred shares will be
    paid in preference and will have the additional option to obtain an interest in the joint venture; and

    IV.

    Lastly, the Series B Preferred Shares will not be listed on the Exchange

    Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

    For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option to Purchase Agreement dated July 27, 2020 as between Gambier Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Altus Capital Partners and Luke Schuss collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire the Detour West property located in Ontario. Consideration, staged over a 2-year period is $40,000 cash and 6,000,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty "NSR" of which the Company may purchase 1% for $500,000 cash. 

    ________________________________________

    GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    3,400,000 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.05 per common share



    Warrants:

    1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 common shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.08 for a period of 2 years



    Number of Placees:

    16 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Douglas Reeson

    Y

    200,000




    Finder's Fee: 

    An aggregate of 256,000 units and 272,000 finders warrants payable to
    Generic Capital Corporation. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire
    one unit at a price of $0.05 per unit for a period of two years.  The units issuable
    to the Finder have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the
    offering.

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    5,000,000 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.70 per common share



    Warrants:

    2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $1.20 for a period of 18 months



    Number of Placees:

    75 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:



    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Northfield Capital Corporation

    Y

    637,906

    O3 Mining Inc

    Y

    300,000

    Brian Howlett

    Y

    30,000

    Fraser Laschinger

    Y

    15,000

    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees]

    P 375,000





    Finder's Fee: 

    An aggregate of $85,142 and 51,006 common shares payable to Haywood
    Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Hampton
    Securities Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Industrial
    Alliance Securities Inc., Generic Capital Corp and James Doyle.

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 25, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    KESTREL GOLD INC.  ("KGC")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    8,500,000 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.035 per share



    Warrants:

    8,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 common shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.07 for a two year period



    Number of Placees:

    20 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y / 
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Robert Solinger

    Y

    113,072

    Patrick Lynch

    Y

    100,000

    Debbie Fern

    Y

    100,000

    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    P

    1,600,000

      [1 placee]






    Finder's Fee:

    PI Financial Corp. - $3,675 in cash payment


    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    LAST MILE HOLDINGS INC. ("MILE")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25 and 30, 2020, August 19, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    103,951,412 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.075 per share



    Warrants:

    103,951,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,951,412 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.11 for a two-year period



    Number of Placees:

    117 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Louis Lucido

    Y

    29,204,167

    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


    4,690,000

      [6 Placees]






    Finder's Fee:

    Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $40,440.23 cash; 539,203 Broker
    Warrants


    Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets – $98,541.10 cash; 1,313,881 Broker
    Warrants


    Eventus Capital Corp. – $126,315 cash; 1,684,200 Broker Warrants


    Ullman Wealth Management - $14,000 cash; 189,667 Broker Warrants


    Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at
    a price of $0.075 for a two-year period.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 19, 2020 and August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    608,695 flow-through common shares ("FT Share")



    Purchase Price:

    $1.15 per FT share



    Number of Placees:

    2 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    None



    Finder's Fee:

    Cash commissions of $7,000 and 6,087 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants")
    issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc.


    Cash commissions of $42,000 and 36,522 Finder Warrants issued to Glores
    Capital Inc.


    Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 for a period of two years from the
    date of closing.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). 

    ________________________________________

    MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,026,498 shares to settle outstanding debt for $301,324.90.

    Number of Creditors:

    10 Creditors



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Creditor

    Insider=Y / 
    Progroup=P

    Amount
    Owing

    Deemed Price
    per Share

    # of Shares






    Reilly Back LLP

    Y

    $50,000.00

    $0.05

    1,000,000






    Geological Professional





    Services LLC

    Y

    $40,762.00

    $0.05

    815,240






    Carlos Pacheco

    Y

    $21,827.90

    $0.05

    436,558






    Irma Molina

    Y

    $2,792.48

    $0.05

    55,850






    Alejandro Nevarez

    Y

    $3,068.18

    $0.05

    61,364






    Alberto Vasquez

    Y

    $38,874.36

    $0.05

    777,487






    Frank Hogel 

    Y

    $38,000.00

    $0.05

    760,000






    James McVicar

    Y

    $38,000.00

    $0.05

    760,000






    Paul Teniere

    Y

    $30,000.00

    $0.05

    600,000






    Carlos Espinosa

    Y

    $30,000.00

    $0.05

    760,000

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    NEX COMPANY:

    ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
    NEX Company

    TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between the Company, Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. ("MRL") and ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to dispose of 22.96% ownership interest in its joint venture with MRL pertaining to certain potash resources in return for $7,730,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied by the Vendor through the issuance of 730,000 Series B preferred Shares of the Vendor at a deemed price of $10 per Series B preferred share.

    Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

    For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange


    Cision
    Cision

    View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/10/c4476.html

