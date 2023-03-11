TT Electronics' (LON:TTG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has announced that the dividend on 26th of May will be increased to £0.043, which will be 13% higher than last year's payment of £0.038 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

TT Electronics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, TT Electronics is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 33%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.044, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.063. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. TT Electronics' EPS has fallen by approximately 32% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

TT Electronics' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for TT Electronics that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is TT Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

