Is TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2001 Ken Tuchman was appointed CEO of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Ken Tuchman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that TTEC Holdings, Inc. is worth US$2.2b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$70k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.1m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Ken Tuchman takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at TTEC Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is TTEC Holdings, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, TTEC Holdings, Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 20% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.0% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has TTEC Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 77%, over three years, would leave most TTEC Holdings, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It looks like TTEC Holdings, Inc. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Ken Tuchman receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And while the company isn't growing earnings per share, total returns have been pleasing. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is remunerated reasonably. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling TTEC Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

