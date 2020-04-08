TTEC Named a Top 25 Employer Partner for Remote Work in 2020 by Virtual Vocations

Company is named #13 on the inaugural list of work-from-home employers.

DENVER, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that it ranked #13 on Virtual Vocations' annual list of the Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2020.

TTEC offers work-from-home opportunities through its Humanify@home offering (https://www.ttec.com/humanify-at-home). The company also provides remote opportunities through TTEC Digital including roles in information technology, consulting and digital analytics.

"We are honored to be recognized by Virtual Vocations as a leader in providing remote opportunities," said Colleen Ritchie, senior vice president of operations, TTEC. "By offering these remote opportunities through Humanify@home and TTEC Digital, TTEC hires candidates including veterans transitioning back to civilian life, displaced workers, students and parents. These individuals benefit from a flexible work schedule and appreciate the professional development and career advancement opportunities available from a global leader in customer experience."

Available in the US and Canada, Humanify@home uses proprietary technology to support and assist customers with a variety of service and technical needs across channels including chat, messaging, email, social, and voice. The Humanify@home solution combines the same quality management, security and operational excellence of TTEC's onsite customer engagement center associates with the flexibility and cost-structure of a variable business model for clients. This enables TTEC to partner with clients to quickly scale CX programs as they grow or expand to meet work-from-home demands.

Currently, TTEC has thousands of open positions for immediate hires of Humanify@home associates.

"Virtual Vocations is excited to provide our first annual Top 25 Remote Work Employer Partners list! Employer partners who made our list are those that meet the highest criteria of a company that has embraced the value and benefits of remote working. Ranking factors include the number of remote jobs available, whether the company itself is 100% remote or hybrid, other national level distinctions, and public employee review scores," said Laura Spawn, CEO and Co-founder, Virtual Vocations.



To view the complete list, please visit

https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/telecommuting-news/top-25-employer-partners-for-remote-work-in-2020/

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About Virtual Vocations:

Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission. We're revolutionizing the way job seekers find telecommuting jobs. As a 100% remote company, we understand the unique challenges job seekers face when looking for virtual work because we've been there. Our mission to help job-seekers find legitimate telecommuting jobs quickly, easily and safely is the driving force behind what we do. Today Virtual Vocations remains a family-owned and operated service committed to paying forward telecommuting success. Our staff may not all be related, but we are united by our shared desire to provide job seekers with the information and resources needed to succeed in their remote job search and telecommuting career.