Is TTK Prestige Limited's (NSE:TTKPRESTIG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how TTK Prestige Limited's (NSE:TTKPRESTIG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, TTK Prestige's P/E ratio is 41.57. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.4%.

How Do You Calculate TTK Prestige's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TTK Prestige:

P/E of 41.57 = ₹5778.15 ÷ ₹139.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does TTK Prestige Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22) for companies in the consumer durables industry is lower than TTK Prestige's P/E.

That means that the market expects TTK Prestige will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that TTK Prestige grew EPS by 18% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting TTK Prestige's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with TTK Prestige's ₹1.5b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On TTK Prestige's P/E Ratio

TTK Prestige has a P/E of 41.6. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.