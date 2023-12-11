TTU, early learning orgs. partner to improve outdoor play areas in North, East Lubbock

Texas Tech's landscape architecture department, the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock and Early Childhood Health Outdoors have begun a partnership to improve the outdoor environments at local early learning centers in North and East Lubbock.

Notably, the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock are unique in the city as they employ a sliding fee scale for weekly charges, ensuring accessibility for low-income communities and diverse family types.

As part of this collaboration, the Guadalupe Early Learning Center (ELC) and Carver ELC will each receive $10,000 in seed funding. This financial support will be utilized to enhance their outdoor play areas, guided by design assistance and expertise from Texas Tech's landscape architecture department and Early Childhood Health Outdoors.

Following the completion of the playground improvements, the ELC staff will participate in a one-day virtual workshop focused on optimizing outdoor environments for childcare.

“We are thrilled to be selected to participate in this project with Texas Tech," stated a release from the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock. "Outdoor environments are an extension of our classrooms helping children explore and learn about their worlds in addition to moving and developing large motor skills. The enhancements from this grant are exciting for our educators as well as our families.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TTU, early learning orgs. partner to improve outdoor areas in Lubbock